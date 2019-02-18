Rising young musical star Lauren Housley returns to her home town Rotherham

Rising young star Lauren Housley will return to her hometown of Rotherham on Saturday to headline a one night show.

Lauren, who was born and raised in Rotherham, is the headliner after a busy few years touring with major figures including Van Morrison and Jack Savoretti.

Both she and her long time song writing partner Thomas Dibb have produced two albums since they burst on the scene in 2015. Both won critical acclaim and went on to be championed and playlisted on BBC Radio 2 winning praise from presenters Chris Evans, Bob Harris and Paul Sexton.

The stylish mix of country, soul and Americana earned the band admiring reviews far and wide, and ultimately led to them being invited to play a headlining spot at Bluesfest at the O2 Arena last year.

Lauren lines up at Letwell Village Hall on Saturday February 23. All tickets have now been sold and the concert is a sell-out.