REVIEW: Pop princess Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' tour proves a sweet success in Sheffield

Ariana Grande wowed a sell-out Sheffield crowd (Getty/Kevin Mazur

Opening her world tour spectacular with pitch perfect acapella vocals in Raindrops (An Angel Cried), she then transitioned into her smash hit God is a Woman, which raised the roof and set the tone for the rest of the set.

From the opening number the applause was deafening, with 26-year-old Ariana – now a global name – soaking up the adulation as she moved effortlessly from one perfectly choreographed routine to the next at blistering pace.

With her trademark knee-high boots and pony tail, and surrounded by countless mini-mes in the audience, the pop star and her talented dance troupe performed on a circular catwalk which put them within touching distance of adoring fans.

Phones flashed and screams got even louder as the pint-sized performer danced and sang just inches away from the crowd.

But for a couple of hundred fans, who paid extra for the privilege of being within the inner catwalk zone, Ari and her dancers performed on a micro stage in the middle of the crowd, treating them to their own private mini gig.

Despite limited interaction with her fans, apart from the odd shout out to Sheffield, the crowd was not short changed, with Ariana letting her vocals, dancing and spectacular sets do the talking.

Based around a space theme, a huge luminous moon emerged from above the stage and an ever changing impressive backdrop depicted a journey through the galaxy.

With one high tempo routine after the next, coupled with Ariana's impressive vocal range, a booming base which reverberated around the Arena and strobe like lighting, the atmosphere was electric.

Her most well known hits including Seven Rings, Breathin and Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored had her fans on their feet.

Bad Idea, Side to Side and Into You were also on the set list along with No Tears Left To Cry, which she released after a bomb attack at her gig in Manchester in May 2017 which left 22 dead, including 32-year-old Kelly Brewster, from Sheffield, who was at the concert with her sister and young niece, who were both injured but survived.