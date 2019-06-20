Revealed - first look inside new Marco Pierre White restaurant in Sheffield
Marco Pierre White’s new restaurant, the Steakhouse Bar & Grill, has opened its doors in the city, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Sheffield Park Hotel.
Set against the backdrop of the Yorkshire chef’s unique monochromatic styling, the restaurant launched this week with a menu White claims is inspired by his Yorkshire heritage.
The menu features wholesome dishes with an innovative twist, and includes a mixture of the chef’s childhood favourites, and modern day delicacies, with a focus on the freshest ingredients.
Bringing to life Marco’s own philosophy of what he describes as ‘affordable glamour,’ this bright new dining experience will serve up signature steaks, and timeless English and French classics.
This is Marco Pierre White’s second restaurant in Sheffield. His first, Marco’s New York Italian, based on West Bar at the Hampton by Hilton, closed last year.
Garin Davies, CEO at Vine Hotels, said this week: “We are delighted to have opened the doors to the Steakhouse Bar & Grill.
“Marco Pierre White is such an iconic British chef and his unique take on traditional dishes is superb and we know that our guests will want to come back again and again to try everything on the menu.”
According to staff at the new restaurant, the core values of the Steakhouse revolve around classic dishes that are simply cooked and served in an aspiring, yet glamourous, environment. Steak is at the heart of the menu, but the venue is keen to cater for all tastes and budgets.
Guests dining at the restaurant can look forward to starters including Mr White’s scotch egg with Colonel Mustard sauce, a classic 1970’s prawn cocktail, and a potted duck with green peppercorns – ranging in price from £7.50 to £9.95.
For the main course, guests can choose from finest quality steaks such as a grilled centre cut fillet, at £30.95, or a roast chateaubriand for two, at £58.
If steak isn’t your thing, the restaurant will also be serving up White’s renowned steakhouse burgers, from £14.50, as well as the governor’s fried haddock and triple cooked chips, a classic chicken kiev, and a honey roasted bacon chop.
There will also be a selection of vegetarian dishes, and desserts from £6.25. Visit mpwrestaurants.co.uk