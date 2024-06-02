UEFA Euro 24, which is being held in Germany, starts on June 24, with Gareth Southgate’s team playing Serbia just two days later.
For many in the Sheffield, the championships may bring back memories of 1996 - the year our city hosted the competition.
With matches held in England, Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium was among those selected to host matches, just as it had for the 1966 World Cup 30 years earlier.
It saw the team which were then the defending champions, Denmark, play games in the city, along with the rest of group D, which also contained Portugal, Croatia and Turkey.
The streets of the city were lined with banners marking the tournament, and the Danish fans in particular became a familiar sight all across Sheffield, some camping in hastily assembled sites.
We have put together a gallery looking back at the tournament in the city.
Take a look at the pictures below, and see how many memories it brings back
