England are set to launch their latest bid to win a major football tournament in just two weeks.

UEFA Euro 24, which is being held in Germany, starts on June 24, with Gareth Southgate’s team playing Serbia just two days later.

For many in the Sheffield, the championships may bring back memories of 1996 - the year our city hosted the competition.

With matches held in England, Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium was among those selected to host matches, just as it had for the 1966 World Cup 30 years earlier.

It saw the team which were then the defending champions, Denmark, play games in the city, along with the rest of group D, which also contained Portugal, Croatia and Turkey.

The streets of the city were lined with banners marking the tournament, and the Danish fans in particular became a familiar sight all across Sheffield, some camping in hastily assembled sites.

We have put together a gallery looking back at the tournament in the city.

Take a look at the pictures below, and see how many memories it brings back

SHEFFIELD - JUNE 16: Brian Laudrup of Denmark comes close to scoring as he hits the post during the UEFA European Championships 1996 Group D match between Denmark and Croatia held on June 16, 1996 at Hillsborough, in Sheffield, England. Croatia won the match 3-0. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Meeting the police Police officer among the fans at Hillsborough for Euro 96. Photo: Steve Ellis

Fans camping at Dore Silvia Farto and Jose Santos of Portugal with Thomas Diechmann and Henrik Laurtzen from Denmark camping on the Sheffield Tigers Rugby Union pitch at Dore, Sheffield for Euro 96. Photo: Chris Lawton