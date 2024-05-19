Sheffield’s street names can tell you a lot about the city’s history, from the industries on which it was built to its famous characters.

While some of those names date back hundreds of years, others have more recent origins.

Several of Sheffield’s best-known streets once went by different names, before they were given new monikers for various reasons.

Some were renamed many decades ago while others have only changed names in the last few years - often in honour of much-loved citizens, from celebrated footballers to dedicated politicians.

Below are 13 Sheffield streets which have been renamed over the years, and the stories behind those changes.

1 . The Moor (South Street) The Moor is Sheffield's main shopping strip. It used to be known as South Street before it was renamed in February 1922, reportedly to avoid confusion with another South Street near Hyde Park. Before being known as South Street, it was called Sheffield Moor. This photo shows South Street, as it was then, in 1887, decorated for Queen Victoria's Jubilee.

2 . Leopold Street (Orchard Street) Leopold Street, in Sheffield city centre, pictured here in 1952, used to be part of Orchard Street. It was renamed when Prince Leopold, Queen Victoria's son, opened Firth College there in 1879.

3 . West Street (Bow Street) West Street is today Sheffield's main party street. The easterly stretch of what is today West Street used to be called Bow Street. It's pictured here, some time between 1900 and 1919

4 . Pinstone Street (Pinson Lane) Pinstone Street, in the heart of Sheffield city centre, is pictured here in 1953. It used to be known as Pinson Lane, possibly after a distincively shaped pig pen which was once located there.