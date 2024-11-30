A vintage electricity transformer has been lovingly restored after 124 years by the side of the road.

Sheffield Retro - Your regular digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ornate cast-iron column at the junction of Greystones and Highcliffe roads has been transformed from peeling grey to gleaming green after a campaign by Howard Bayley, of Friends of Wardsend Cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grade II unit was installed in about 1900 and is an early example of electricity distribution equipment, according to Historic England. It features a panelled frieze, cornice with egg-and-dart ornament and conical top with ball finial.

Howard Bayley with the vintage cast-iron transformer on Greystones Road he campaigned to have restored. | Peter Gilbert / Howard Bayley

It is unclear when the 124-year-old cabinet fell out of use.

Howard Bayley said he spoke to local councillors and then Northern Powergrid who researched the correct colours before hiring a contractor.

Coun Peter Gilbert praised Mr Bayley’s persistence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Howard has done all the work, hitting dead ends with the council and through his perseverance and a bit of help from Coun Brian Holmshaw he eventually got to the people responsible and a decent chap at Northern Power who got the work done as it’s their property.”

The transformer gleaming in its new coat of paint - and how it used to look | Howard Bayley

Mr Bayley said: “I think Tom and Northern Powergrid should get the credit for the restoration. I'm glad to have played a small part. Thanks to Brian for pointing me in the right direction after some frustrating email exchanges with the council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Barnard, civil engineer at Northern Powergrid, made enquiries and established it was still their asset. It is noted on an old cable layout plan as ‘Vintage Y.E.B. Distribution Pillar S.S.S.I’.

The Historic England listing states: ‘Electric transformer. c1900. Cast-iron. Made by the British Electric Transformer Co., of Hayes, Middlesex. Circular column approx 1m in diameter and 2.5m high, with vertical ribs and horizontal bands.

‘Panelled frieze, and cornice with egg-and-dart ornament. Shallow conical top with ball finial. Two pairs of doors on opposite sides, the upper pairs smaller. An early example of electricity distribution equipment’.