Sheffield retro: Vintage electricity transformer lovingly restored thanks to people power
The ornate cast-iron column at the junction of Greystones and Highcliffe roads has been transformed from peeling grey to gleaming green after a campaign by Howard Bayley, of Friends of Wardsend Cemetery.
The Grade II unit was installed in about 1900 and is an early example of electricity distribution equipment, according to Historic England. It features a panelled frieze, cornice with egg-and-dart ornament and conical top with ball finial.
It is unclear when the 124-year-old cabinet fell out of use.
Howard Bayley said he spoke to local councillors and then Northern Powergrid who researched the correct colours before hiring a contractor.
Coun Peter Gilbert praised Mr Bayley’s persistence.
He said: “Howard has done all the work, hitting dead ends with the council and through his perseverance and a bit of help from Coun Brian Holmshaw he eventually got to the people responsible and a decent chap at Northern Power who got the work done as it’s their property.”
Mr Bayley said: “I think Tom and Northern Powergrid should get the credit for the restoration. I'm glad to have played a small part. Thanks to Brian for pointing me in the right direction after some frustrating email exchanges with the council.”
Tom Barnard, civil engineer at Northern Powergrid, made enquiries and established it was still their asset. It is noted on an old cable layout plan as ‘Vintage Y.E.B. Distribution Pillar S.S.S.I’.
The Historic England listing states: ‘Electric transformer. c1900. Cast-iron. Made by the British Electric Transformer Co., of Hayes, Middlesex. Circular column approx 1m in diameter and 2.5m high, with vertical ribs and horizontal bands.
‘Panelled frieze, and cornice with egg-and-dart ornament. Shallow conical top with ball finial. Two pairs of doors on opposite sides, the upper pairs smaller. An early example of electricity distribution equipment’.
