Sheffield retro quiz: Can you name these 17 forgotten pubs on Sheffield estates?

By Robert Cumber, David Walsh
Published 19th May 2025, 13:40 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 14:43 BST

Some have been demolished while others have been converted for different uses, including a restaurant, a nursery and a community centre

They were at the heart of their communities, in some cases new communities rising from the rubble of Sheffield’s old slums.

But these pubs have all sadly closed over the years, sometimes along with the flats whose residents they kept watered and provided with a place to meet and socialise.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

This retro photo gallery shows lost pubs from estates around Sheffield, including at the city’s famous Park Hill flats and the old Hyde Park and Kelvin flats.

Some of the pubs pictured have been demolished while others have been converted for different uses, including a restaurant, a nursery and a community centre.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

How many of these forgotten pubs can you name?

The Gatefield pub, at the Kelvin Flats, on Infirmary Road, Sheffield, some time between 1960 and 1979

1. The Gatefield

The Gatefield pub, at the Kelvin Flats, on Infirmary Road, Sheffield, some time between 1960 and 1979 | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

Photo Sales
The Halfpenny pub, at Sheffield's old Kelvin flats, pictured some time between 1960 and 1979

2. The Halfpenny

The Halfpenny pub, at Sheffield's old Kelvin flats, pictured some time between 1960 and 1979 | Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

Photo Sales
The Link pub at Sheffield's Park Hill flats, on Hague Row, off Duke Street, pictured in 1985

3. The Link

The Link pub at Sheffield's Park Hill flats, on Hague Row, off Duke Street, pictured in 1985 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The Parkway pub at Sheffield's Park Hill flats, pictured in June 1985

4. The Parkway

The Parkway pub at Sheffield's Park Hill flats, pictured in June 1985 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPubsNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memories
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice