How many of these popular shops from the 80s and 90s can you remember?

These pictures show stores around Sheffield, from the city centre to suburbs including Hillsborough, Manor and Firth Park, towards the end of the last century.

Sugg sports, BHS and Cole Brothers department store are just some of the well-known retailers which have disappeared from the city’s high streets.

How many of the outlets in this retro photo gallery do you remember shopping at, and which shops from that era do you miss most?

The bandstand on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in October 1986, with British Home Stores, GT News, Visionhire, and Fashion Craze in the background

1. The Moor

The bandstand on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in October 1986, with British Home Stores, GT News, Visionhire, and Fashion Craze in the background | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Turners Shoes (W. and E. Turner Ltd), boot and shoe makers, on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in November 1981

2. Turners Shoes

Turners Shoes (W. and E. Turner Ltd), boot and shoe makers, on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in November 1981 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Cambridge Street viewed from Barker's Pool in January 1984, showing (left) Cole Brothers department store and (right) Impulse, records, posters, cards and gifts

3. Cambridge Street

Cambridge Street viewed from Barker's Pool in January 1984, showing (left) Cole Brothers department store and (right) Impulse, records, posters, cards and gifts | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Fargate, Sheffield city centre, viewed from above in January 1983, showing businesses including H. L. Brown and Son jewellers; Western Jean Company; R.A. Millet, and Burnley Building Society

4. Fargate

Fargate, Sheffield city centre, viewed from above in January 1983, showing businesses including H. L. Brown and Son jewellers; Western Jean Company; R.A. Millet, and Burnley Building Society | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

