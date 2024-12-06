These pictures show stores around Sheffield, from the city centre to suburbs including Hillsborough, Manor and Firth Park, towards the end of the last century.

Sugg sports, BHS and Cole Brothers department store are just some of the well-known retailers which have disappeared from the city’s high streets.

How many of the outlets in this retro photo gallery do you remember shopping at, and which shops from that era do you miss most?

1 . The Moor The bandstand on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in October 1986, with British Home Stores, GT News, Visionhire, and Fashion Craze in the background | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2 . Turners Shoes Turners Shoes (W. and E. Turner Ltd), boot and shoe makers, on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in November 1981 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3 . Cambridge Street Cambridge Street viewed from Barker's Pool in January 1984, showing (left) Cole Brothers department store and (right) Impulse, records, posters, cards and gifts | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd