Sheffield retro: 23 fascinating aerial photos showing Sheffield schools in the 90s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 25th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST

These photos show schools around Sheffield in the 90s as you’ve probably never seen them before - from above.

The fascinating aerial images capture the school buildings, playgrounds and playing fields you may remember from the decade.

Some of the schools remain virtually unchanged more than two decades later but others have closed or changed considerably in the intervening years.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

The pictures also show how the streets around these primary and secondary schools have altered over time.

You may be able to plot your walk to and from school, or spot landmarks from the air which have since disappeared.

The areas pictured include Grimesthorpe, Shirecliffe, Hillsborough, Southey Green and Gleadless Valley, among other places.

Whiteways Middle School, on Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, seen from above in February 1996

1. Whiteways Middle School

Whiteways Middle School, on Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, seen from above in February 1996 | Picture SheffieldPhoto: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Broomhall, Sheffield, from above in 1994, showing the new housing development with Springfield Junior and Infant School, on Cavendish Street, top left, and the Domino pub bottom right

2. Springfield Junior and Infant School

Broomhall, Sheffield, from above in 1994, showing the new housing development with Springfield Junior and Infant School, on Cavendish Street, top left, and the Domino pub bottom right | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers LtdPhoto: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
An aerial view of St Catherine's RC First and Middle School, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, in February 1996, with Firshill Crescent in the background and Roe Lane to the right

3. St Catherine's RC First and Middle School

An aerial view of St Catherine's RC First and Middle School, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, in February 1996, with Firshill Crescent in the background and Roe Lane to the right | Picture SheffieldPhoto: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Looking down at Firs Hill Junior and Infant School, Orphanage Road, Sheffield, in 1996, with Barnsley Road to the right, Roe Lane on the left and Firshill Crescent in the background

4. Firs Hill Junior and Infant School

Looking down at Firs Hill Junior and Infant School, Orphanage Road, Sheffield, in 1996, with Barnsley Road to the right, Roe Lane on the left and Firshill Crescent in the background | Picture SheffieldPhoto: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds Rhinos NostalgiaSheffieldSchoolsMemoriesPhoto memories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.