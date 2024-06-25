The fascinating aerial images capture the school buildings, playgrounds and playing fields you may remember from the decade.

Some of the schools remain virtually unchanged more than two decades later but others have closed or changed considerably in the intervening years.

The pictures also show how the streets around these primary and secondary schools have altered over time.

You may be able to plot your walk to and from school, or spot landmarks from the air which have since disappeared.

The areas pictured include Grimesthorpe, Shirecliffe, Hillsborough, Southey Green and Gleadless Valley, among other places.

1 . Whiteways Middle School Whiteways Middle School, on Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, seen from above in February 1996 | Picture SheffieldPhoto: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Springfield Junior and Infant School Broomhall, Sheffield, from above in 1994, showing the new housing development with Springfield Junior and Infant School, on Cavendish Street, top left, and the Domino pub bottom right | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers LtdPhoto: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . St Catherine's RC First and Middle School An aerial view of St Catherine's RC First and Middle School, Shirecliffe, Sheffield, in February 1996, with Firshill Crescent in the background and Roe Lane to the right | Picture SheffieldPhoto: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales