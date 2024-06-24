There was no online browsing in those days, making window displays a particularly valuable tool for shops to promote their wares to the passing public.
This retro photo gallery shows some of the memorable window displays down the years at shops around Sheffield, including Walsh’s and Pauldens department stores.
From High Street and The Moor in Sheffield city centre to suburbs like Crookes, Hillsborough and Fir Vale, these black and white photos show the imaginative ways shopkeepers displayed their wares.
These photos, shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield, will transport you from the 1990s back to the dawn of the 20th century.
If the fashions of the day and the forgotten brands pictured don’t make you nostalgic, then the prices almost certainly will.
