Sheffield retro: 17 of the best photos of shop window displays over the years

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 24th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST

These photos will take you back to a different era in Sheffield, before internet shopping changed Britain’s high streets for good.

There was no online browsing in those days, making window displays a particularly valuable tool for shops to promote their wares to the passing public.

This retro photo gallery shows some of the memorable window displays down the years at shops around Sheffield, including Walsh’s and Pauldens department stores.

From High Street and The Moor in Sheffield city centre to suburbs like Crookes, Hillsborough and Fir Vale, these black and white photos show the imaginative ways shopkeepers displayed their wares.

These photos, shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield, will transport you from the 1990s back to the dawn of the 20th century.

If the fashions of the day and the forgotten brands pictured don’t make you nostalgic, then the prices almost certainly will.

Thornton's, on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1987

1. Thornton's

Thornton's, on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1987 | Picture SheffiledPhoto: Picture Sheffield

Shop windows on Crookes in December 1963, including N. Nettleship, leather goods; William Talbot, butcher; W. Johnson, confectioner; and W. Hughes, fruit and grocer

2. Crookes

Shop windows on Crookes in December 1963, including N. Nettleship, leather goods; William Talbot, butcher; W. Johnson, confectioner; and W. Hughes, fruit and grocer | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers LtdPhoto: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Shops on Sheaf Street, Sheffield, in 1964, including M. Newton, travel goods dealer

3. Sheaf Street

Shops on Sheaf Street, Sheffield, in 1964, including M. Newton, travel goods dealer | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers LtdPhoto: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Division Street, Sheffield city centre, in February 1975, showing Xtravaganza, continental shoes, and Madame Marie, milliners

4. Division Street

Division Street, Sheffield city centre, in February 1975, showing Xtravaganza, continental shoes, and Madame Marie, milliners | Picture SheffieldPhoto: Picture Sheffield

