They take you decade by decade from 1851 to 2021, during which time the city’s population more than trebled from 161,475 to 556,500. Norfolk Market Hall, Goodwin Fountain at the top of Fargate, the Royal Hospital on West Street, and Sheaf Market are just some of the lost sights pictured.

Sheffield’s population is again on the rise, according to the latest Census figures, though it remains below its peak in 1951.

Our gallery only starts in 1851, but, according to Sheffield City Council’s data, the population stood at around 150-200 in 1086, 2,200 in 1379, and 3,000 in 1692.

It then started to rise more rapidly, to 5,000 in 1692, 9,695 in 1736, 20,000 in 1750, and 60,095 in 1801.

1 . 1851 - 161,475 Norfolk Market Hall, on Haymarket, Sheffield, was built in 1851. Sheffield's population that year was 161,574 | Sheffield NewspapersPhoto: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . 1861 - 219,634 A Whitsuntide procession on Brightmore Street, Netherthorpe, in 1861, when Sheffield's population was 219,634 | Picture SheffieldPhoto: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . 1871 - 277,794 Fitzalan Market Hall and Ebenezer Elliott Monument, at Market Place/Angel, Sheffield city centre, in 1871, when Sheffield's population stood at 277,794 | Picture Sheffield/Rock and Co., LondonPhoto: Picture Sheffield/Rock and Co., London Photo Sales