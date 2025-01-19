But these pictures show how West Street hasn’t always been the bustling nightlife hub it is today.

They take you back in time through the history of the busy thoroughfare, from the 1990s to the 1940s, revealing how it has changed over the decades.

This retro photo gallery shows some of West Street’s lost pubs, like the Mail Coach and the Saddle Inn, as well as the legendary nightclub that was The Limit, which hosted the likes of U2, The Police and Def Leppard before they were famous.

It also features many of the stores you may have shopped at over the years, from pet shops to record stores, and some of the cafes and restaurants which have come and gone there.

The last days of the Royal Hospital, which stood on West Street until 1978, when it closed and patients were transferred to the nearby Royal Hallamshire, are captured.

And these nostalgic black and white pictures reveal too how the street which today is renowned for its array of nightspots once had a much less glamorous occupant - the Inland Revenue offices.

The photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

What are your favourite memories of West Street, and which of its lost shops, pubs and restaurants would you most like to bring back?

1 . Saddle Inn The Saddle Inn, at 94 West Street, Sheffield city centre, in April 1990, with Morton Scissors nextdoor | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Sports shop Darlows Sports shop, 159-161 West Street, Sheffield city centre, pictured some time during the 1980s or 1990s | Picture Sheffield/Ron Clayton Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ron Clayton Photo Sales

3 . The Limit West Street, Sheffield, in 1981, showing The Limit nightclub, Rob's Fish & Chips, Dolly Mix sweet shop, and Lievesley Watch Repairs | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales