Sheffield retro: Best photos of nights out in 2004 at Leadmill nightclub and Hush and Reflex bars

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 9th Mar 2025, 07:30 BST

It’s hard to believe it’s 21 years since these photos were captured at three of Sheffield’s most popular clubs and bars of the time.

These pictures take you back to 2004 and nights out at The Leadmill nightclub, Hush bar and the Reflex 80s bar.

The Leadmill is still pulling in the punters after all these years but Hush bar on Division Street is now The Foresters pub, while Reflex, on Holly Street, behind Sheffield City Hall, has become the Slug & Lettuce cocktail bar.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this retro photo gallery, and do these pictures bring back any memories of mid-noughties nights out at these venues?

Rebecca, Jade, Amanda and (front) Alice at the Reflex 80s bar in Sheffield in 2004

1. Cheers!

Rebecca, Jade, Amanda and (front) Alice at the Reflex 80s bar in Sheffield in 2004

Luke Gleadall, Simon Constantine, Rowie Eagleton and Richard Barber at the Reflex 80s Bar in Sheffield in 2004

2. Reflex

Luke Gleadall, Simon Constantine, Rowie Eagleton and Richard Barber at the Reflex 80s Bar in Sheffield in 2004

DJ Mel Muir at the Reflex 80s Bar in Sheffield

3. DJ

DJ Mel Muir at the Reflex 80s Bar in Sheffield

Carl and Robert pictured at Sheffield's Hush bar in 2004

4. Hush

Carl and Robert pictured at Sheffield's Hush bar in 2004

