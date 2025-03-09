These pictures take you back to 2004 and nights out at The Leadmill nightclub, Hush bar and the Reflex 80s bar.

The Leadmill is still pulling in the punters after all these years but Hush bar on Division Street is now The Foresters pub, while Reflex, on Holly Street, behind Sheffield City Hall, has become the Slug & Lettuce cocktail bar.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this retro photo gallery, and do these pictures bring back any memories of mid-noughties nights out at these venues?

Cheers! Rebecca, Jade, Amanda and (front) Alice at the Reflex 80s bar in Sheffield in 2004

Reflex Luke Gleadall, Simon Constantine, Rowie Eagleton and Richard Barber at the Reflex 80s Bar in Sheffield in 2004

DJ DJ Mel Muir at the Reflex 80s Bar in Sheffield