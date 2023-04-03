News you can trust since 1887
Zubaldah, Arabic Dancers, in the Peace Gardens, during Chance to Dance festival, May 2004
Sheffield retro: 9 pictures to take you back almost 20 years to 2004

Here is a selection of pictures to take you right back almost 20 years to 2004.

By Lee Peace
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Do these pictures bring back good memories?

Perfect Pizza takeaway shop, Halifax Road 17/08/2004, Owner Pelayias Petrov and assistant Zabeer Aslam

1. Pizza

Yorkshire Grey public house formerly the Minerva Tavern), No. 69 Charles Street. Now demolished.

2. Demolished pub

Register Office before demolition, Arundel Gate 17/10/2004

3. Office demolition

Grocer delivery man, David Self, working on Mansel Road from his old Fletcher's Bakery Van. Parsons Cross Oct 2004.

4. Grocer

