Sheffield retro: 9 pictures of festivals, building and people take you back two decades to 2004

Published 9th Oct 2024, 11:31 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 06:10 BST

Here is a selection of pictures to take you right back 20 years to 2004.

Do you remember any of these events from the early noughties?

See our gallery below to be taken back in time.

Yorkshire Grey public house formerly the Minerva Tavern), No. 69 Charles Street. Now demolished.

1. Demolished pub

Yorkshire Grey public house formerly the Minerva Tavern), No. 69 Charles Street. Now demolished.

Perfect Pizza takeaway shop, Halifax Road 17/08/2004, Owner Pelayias Petrov and assistant Zabeer Aslam

2. Pizza

Perfect Pizza takeaway shop, Halifax Road 17/08/2004, Owner Pelayias Petrov and assistant Zabeer Aslam

Zubaldah, Arabic Dancers, in the Peace Gardens, during Chance to Dance festival, May 2004

3. Dancing away

Zubaldah, Arabic Dancers, in the Peace Gardens, during Chance to Dance festival, May 2004

Register Office before demolition, Arundel Gate 17/10/2004

4. Office demolition

Register Office before demolition, Arundel Gate 17/10/2004

