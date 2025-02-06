These photos take you back to 1989, which also saw the fall of the Berlin Wall and in Sheffield the Hillsborough Disaster, in which 97 people tragically lost their lives, casting a huge shadow over the city.

They show people, places and events around Sheffield at the tail-end of the 80s.

Kylie Minogue is pictured on stage at the city’s famous Roxy nightclub, snowboarders are seen getting some air at Sheffield Ski Village, and Princess Diana is shown meeting well-wishers during a visit to the city.

Schoolteachers and their pupils, old shops on Fargate, Chapel Walk and High Street, and popular pubs from the era all feature too in this retro gallery of photos from The Star’s archive.

There’s an appearance by Phillip Schofield, long before his time on This Morning, opening the new Superbowl bowling alley, and a young ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed is seen in the early days of his glittering boxing career.

Do these photo bring back any memories for you of Sheffield in the late 1980s, and can you see anyone you recognise?

1 . Yo-yos Clive Pickering, Jonathan Pickering, James Cooper, Sarah Cooper, Stephen Pickering and Natalie Pickering pictured playing with yo-yos in Walkley, Sheffield, in June 1989 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Welcome to Hillsborough Carlton Palmer signs for Sheffield Wednesday on February 23, 1989. He went on to make more than 200 appearances for the Owls before signing for rivals Leeds United, who paid £2.6 million, in 1994. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Princess Diana Princess Diana chats to well-wishers on a visit to Sheffield on November 29, 1989 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales