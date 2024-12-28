But amid the glamour and excitement, times were tough for many in Sheffield as they were in the rest of the UK, with hyperinflation, strikes and power cuts.

This retro photo gallery shows the best and worst of a decade in which disco stormed the charts and cinemagoers flocked to blockbusters including Jaws and Star Wars.

The Fiesta nightclub, on Arundel Gate, features, as does another legendary nightspot, Josephine's, on Barker's Pool, along with much-missed shops including Cockayne's, Pauldens and Walsh’s department stores.

Photos of skiing in Meersbrook Park, waterskiing at Crookes Valley Park, and huge crowds for the It’s a Knockout competition at Norfolk Heritage Park are sure to bring back memories for many.

You may also remember the Manor Cinema, the Sheffield Show at Hillsborough Park and the city’s famous buffer girls, all of which are pictured too.

What are your favourite memories of the 1970s, if you were lucky enough to be around to experience them?

1 . Josephine's Dave Allen pouring champagne at Josephine's nightclub, on Barker's Pool, in Sheffield, which opened in 1976

2 . Water skiing Harry Roberts, secretary of the Sheffield and District Water Ski Club, showing off his skill at Crookes Valley Boating Lake, in Sheffield, during the Water Sports Festival in June 1972

3 . Meersbrook Park Hallamshire Ski Club at Meersbrook Park, Sheffield, in March 1970