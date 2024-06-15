These photos will transport you back to 1980s Sheffield, and the highs and lows of life four decades ago.

They will bring back memories of lost shops, including the much-missed Redgates toy store and Hamley’s.

But they also depict the struggles faced by many during the era, including striking miners and steel workers, during the Thatcher era.

Celebrity visitors including Kylie Minogue, pictured at the Roxy club on Arundel Gate, and Phillip Schofield, opening Sheffield Superbowl, can be seen in the retro photo gallery.

The fondly remembered Sinatra’s nightclub and several lost pubs, like the Domino, in Broomhall, and the Brewer on the Bridge, feature too in this nostalgic look at 80s life.

The Silver Blades ice rink, the lido at Millhouses Park and boating at Crookes Valley Park, meanwhile, are some of the lost leisure pursuits, you may recall from back then.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you, and do you recognise any familiar faces?

1 . Le Metro bar Inside Le Metro cellar bar, on Carver Street, Sheffield, in November 1981 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . The Moor Shoppers on The Moor in 1981, with Blaskeys wallpaper shop and Currys on the right | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Turkish baths Customers in the Turkish baths at Glossop Road Swimming Baths, Sheffield, in 1986 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales