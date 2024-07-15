1974 was the year a three-day week was introduced due to power shortages, amid industrial action by coal miners and railway staff.

This retro gallery shows how the dispute impacted daily life, including a rally in support of striking miners, and people on West Street applying for coal ration chits.

But the images capture many happier scenes too, including children at play, crowds gathering to see the Christmas lights switched on at Barker’s Pool, and shoppers on Fargate and at the old Setts Market.

Our retro photo gallery also features memorable moments for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans, the Wombles at Woolworths, and the opening of Sheffield Parkway.

Hallam Towers Hotel, the Hole in the Road and other forgotten subways are among the lost landmarks depicted.

As well as the city centre, the images reveal how different Sheffield’s suburbs including Burngreave, Banner Cross, Crosspool and Chapeltown looked back then.

What do you miss most about the mid-70s in Sheffield?

1 . Broomhall Children enjoying Broomhall playground in May 1974 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Chapel Walk Chapel Walk, Sheffield city centre, in November 1974 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales