Sheffield retro: 41 of the best photos bringing the 60s back to life in all their glory

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 27th Dec 2024, 05:01 GMT

The swinging 60s were an thrilling time to be alive for many reasons, from Beatlemania to the spectacle of the first moon landing.

There was plenty happening in Sheffield too, as this retro photo gallery shows.

Shoppers can be seen gathered inside the new Cole Brothers store, at Barker’s Pool, and peering through the shop window of Redgates toy store, known as the Yorkshire Disneyland.

Elsewhere, a rock ‘n’ roll contest is pictured in full swing, women are shown getting their hair styled and John Lennon is pictured relaxing backstage at Sheffield City Hall.

Pictures of the jazz institution that was Club 60, the glamour of the Grand Hotel, and a young Peter Stringfellow before he became a world famous nightclub mogul capture the excitement of the era.

In the city centre, West Street, Angel Street, and the new subway at the top of The Moor all feature, while the photos also take you out to the suburbs, including Gleadless Valley, Wadsley, Attercliffe and Hillsborough.

Dramatic snowfall during the Big Freeze, the simple joy of a fish and chip supper at a popular London Road takeaway, and a record-breaking beer stein are just some of the other memorable images.

What are your favourite memories of the 1960s in Sheffield?

These photos are taken from The Star’s archives and from Picture Sheffield.

The opening day crowds at the new Cole Brothers store in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, in 1963. The building would later become a John Lewis, which has since closed.

1. Cole Brothers

The opening day crowds at the new Cole Brothers store in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, in 1963. The building would later become a John Lewis, which has since closed. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Edith Allen serving fish and chips in Walter Dixon's fish shop, on London Road, Sheffield, in September 1963

2. Fish and chips

Edith Allen serving fish and chips in Walter Dixon's fish shop, on London Road, Sheffield, in September 1963 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Ladies having their hair done at the Andre Bernard Salon, in Sheffield, in October 1962

3. Stylish

Ladies having their hair done at the Andre Bernard Salon, in Sheffield, in October 1962 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

West Street in Sheffield looks very different now to how it did when this photo, showing the grocery store Sharman, was taken in January 1961. The caption at the time read: "The junction of West Street with Fitzwilliam Street - an illustration of a self-contained shopping centre, away from mid-city bustle, yet with stores to meet virtually every demand of the housewife and her family."

4. West Street

West Street in Sheffield looks very different now to how it did when this photo, showing the grocery store Sharman, was taken in January 1961. The caption at the time read: "The junction of West Street with Fitzwilliam Street - an illustration of a self-contained shopping centre, away from mid-city bustle, yet with stores to meet virtually every demand of the housewife and her family." | Sheffield Newspapers

