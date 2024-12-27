There was plenty happening in Sheffield too, as this retro photo gallery shows.

Shoppers can be seen gathered inside the new Cole Brothers store, at Barker’s Pool, and peering through the shop window of Redgates toy store, known as the Yorkshire Disneyland.

Elsewhere, a rock ‘n’ roll contest is pictured in full swing, women are shown getting their hair styled and John Lennon is pictured relaxing backstage at Sheffield City Hall.

Pictures of the jazz institution that was Club 60, the glamour of the Grand Hotel, and a young Peter Stringfellow before he became a world famous nightclub mogul capture the excitement of the era.

In the city centre, West Street, Angel Street, and the new subway at the top of The Moor all feature, while the photos also take you out to the suburbs, including Gleadless Valley, Wadsley, Attercliffe and Hillsborough.

Dramatic snowfall during the Big Freeze, the simple joy of a fish and chip supper at a popular London Road takeaway, and a record-breaking beer stein are just some of the other memorable images.

These photos are taken from The Star’s archives and from Picture Sheffield.

Cole Brothers The opening day crowds at the new Cole Brothers store in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, in 1963. The building would later become a John Lewis, which has since closed.

Fish and chips Edith Allen serving fish and chips in Walter Dixon's fish shop, on London Road, Sheffield, in September 1963

Stylish Ladies having their hair done at the Andre Bernard Salon, in Sheffield, in October 1962