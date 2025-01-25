These retro photos show the landlords and landladies who ran some of Sheffield’s most popular pubs during the 1990s.

They kept the pints flowing and the punters in order at watering holes around the city, from Nether Edge to Oughtibridge, and from Crookes to Darnall.

The hard-working custodians pictured include a proud pub of the month winner, several husband-and-wife duos and one landlord who was lucky enough to get his hands on the FA Carling Premership Trophy, as it was back then.

Do you remember any of the landlords and landladies pictured, some at pubs which have sadly been lost for good in the years since these photos were captured?

1 . Ye Old Harrow Derek and Lyn Kempton of Ye Old Harrow pictured in 1996

2 . Cock Inn Barry and Julie Kitchen, landlord and landlady at the Cock Inn, Oughtibridge

3 . The Bath Hotel Landlord Richard Mills at The Bath Hotel in Sheffield