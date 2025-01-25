Sheffield retro: 40 photos celebrating popular pub landlords of the 1990s to bring back memories

They are the men and women who were at the heart of their communities, providing a place to meet, drink and make memories.

These retro photos show the landlords and landladies who ran some of Sheffield’s most popular pubs during the 1990s.

They kept the pints flowing and the punters in order at watering holes around the city, from Nether Edge to Oughtibridge, and from Crookes to Darnall.

The hard-working custodians pictured include a proud pub of the month winner, several husband-and-wife duos and one landlord who was lucky enough to get his hands on the FA Carling Premership Trophy, as it was back then.

Do you remember any of the landlords and landladies pictured, some at pubs which have sadly been lost for good in the years since these photos were captured?

Derek and Lyn Kempton of Ye Old Harrow pictured in 1996

1. Ye Old Harrow

Derek and Lyn Kempton of Ye Old Harrow pictured in 1996 Photo: barry richardson

Barry and Julie Kitchen, landlord and landlady at the Cock Inn, Oughtibridge

2. Cock Inn

Barry and Julie Kitchen, landlord and landlady at the Cock Inn, Oughtibridge Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)

Landlord Richard Mills at The Bath Hotel in Sheffield

3. The Bath Hotel

Landlord Richard Mills at The Bath Hotel in Sheffield Photo: Andrew Partridge

Landlord Stewart Clarke at The Graduate, in Nether Edge, Sheffield, with staff Emma Hillman, left, and Helen Spedding, on September 10, 1996

4. The Graduate

Landlord Stewart Clarke at The Graduate, in Nether Edge, Sheffield, with staff Emma Hillman, left, and Helen Spedding, on September 10, 1996 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

