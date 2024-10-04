Woolworths is still pulling in the shoppers on The Moor, as are the Debenhams and Robert Brothers department stores.

The Royal Hospital is pictured on West Street a few years prior to being torn down, Sheaf Valley Baths is shown long before it was replaced by Ponds Forge, and demolition crews are already busy consigning The Albert pub, on the corner of Division Street and Cambridge Street, to history.

Elsewhere, bakers are seen working furiously in Sheffield to meet demand ahead of the looming strike, champion weightlifters show off their muscles, and steelworkers welcome a royal visitor.

Sheffield Wednesday fans might recognise the club’s latest signing being put through his paces, while Sheffield United supporters can get a unique view of the club’s Bramall Lane stadium following the completion of a new £1 million stand.

These fascinating black and white photos capture life as it was back then both in the city centre and in the suburbs, from Attercliffe to the Manor estate.

Amid all the changes, some things do remain reassuringly familiar, with two of Sheffield's oldest buildings, the Old Queens Head pub and Bishops' House, standing as steadfast reminders of the city's history while the world changes around them.

1 . Looking down The Moor Looking down The Moor from Pinstone Street in January 1978, showing shops including Debenhams, Robert Brothers, and Atkinsons department store

2 . Fargate Shoppers on Fargate, in Sheffield city centre, enjoying the sunshine on June 2, 1978

3 . The Hermitage The Hermitage pub on London Road, Sheffield, which was also known as Harvey's Tavern, Harvey's Bar and R and R, pictured in September 1978. The original Hermitage was bombed in the blitz.

4 . Bakers Members of staff at Bilton's Bakery, Leigh Street, Attercliffe, Sheffield, pictured in November 1978, when they were baking bread continually to stock up ready for the bakers strike. Pictured left to right are Jeffrey Bailey, Neil Bilton, Denise Tomlinson and Philip Bilton