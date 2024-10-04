Woolworths is still pulling in the shoppers on The Moor, as are the Debenhams and Robert Brothers department stores.
The Royal Hospital is pictured on West Street a few years prior to being torn down, Sheaf Valley Baths is shown long before it was replaced by Ponds Forge, and demolition crews are already busy consigning The Albert pub, on the corner of Division Street and Cambridge Street, to history.
Elsewhere, bakers are seen working furiously in Sheffield to meet demand ahead of the looming strike, champion weightlifters show off their muscles, and steelworkers welcome a royal visitor.
Sheffield Wednesday fans might recognise the club’s latest signing being put through his paces, while Sheffield United supporters can get a unique view of the club’s Bramall Lane stadium following the completion of a new £1 million stand.
These fascinating black and white photos capture life as it was back then both in the city centre and in the suburbs, from Attercliffe to the Manor estate.
Amid all the changes, some things do remain reassuringly familiar, with two of Sheffield's oldest buildings, the Old Queens Head pub and Bishops' House, standing as steadfast reminders of the city's history while the world changes around them.
