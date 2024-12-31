It’s hard to believe that when 2000 began, we didn’t have Facebook or YouTube, Big Brother was yet to hit our screens and start the onslaught of reality TV, and the game-changing Nokia 3310 mobile phone, with its addictive Snake game, had still to launch.

These pictures will take you back to the noughties in Sheffield, from school days to nights out.

Popular teachers, celebrity visits, lost pubs and nightclubs all feature in this nostalgic look back at the decade.

The popular Fright Night event, the highs and lows of following England during the 2002 World Cup, one Sheffield legend pictured with his mum and another seen unveiling his plaque outside the town hall are just some of the fascinating images in this retro photo gallery.

What are your favourite memories of the noughties, and what do you miss most about the decade?

1 . Brighton Beach Jo, Sarah, Mandy and Jill pictured during a night out at Sheffield's Brighton Beach club night in September 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Varsity Kate Hind, Cerry Dyson and Cerry Maw on a night out at Varsity, Sheffield city centre, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Holt House School Pupils learn how to program a robot at Holt House School in June 2007 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales