Sheffield retro: 37 of the best photos to bring back memories of 1977 in the city, the year Def Leppard formed

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 06:45 BST

It was the year in which one of the world’s best-selling rock bands, Def Leppard, formed in Sheffield.

It would be a few years before Joe Elliott and co achieved global fame, but there was plenty else happening in Sheffield during 1977.

These photos give a flavour of life in the city back then, from its nightlife to the popular shops and markets of the time.

This retro picture gallery also captures celebrity visits, including a visit by Queen Elizabeth II; notable Sheffield characters; a dramatic fire; life in the city’s factories, and much more.

As well as being the year Def Leppard formed, 1977 was the first time Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre hosted the World Snooker Championship, beginning the lengthy love affair between the sport and the city with which it is today most associated.

A picture of a semi-final match that year being played before a sparse crowd shows just how far snooker’s blue riband event has come in the decades since.

Do these photos bring back any memories of the 70s for you?

Turn Ups night spot in Nether Edge in 1977

1. Turn Ups

Turn Ups night spot in Nether Edge in 1977 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Barrel Organ Phil Sheffield's Hole in the Road subway in April 1977

2. Barrel Organ Phil

Barrel Organ Phil Sheffield's Hole in the Road subway in April 1977 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Army fight a fire on London Road, Sheffield, in November 1977, during the firefighters strike

3. London Road fire

The Army fight a fire on London Road, Sheffield, in November 1977, during the firefighters strike | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Shops on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in 1977

4. Seventies shops

Shops on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, in 1977 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

