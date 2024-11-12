It would be a few years before Joe Elliott and co achieved global fame, but there was plenty else happening in Sheffield during 1977.

These photos give a flavour of life in the city back then, from its nightlife to the popular shops and markets of the time.

This retro picture gallery also captures celebrity visits, including a visit by Queen Elizabeth II; notable Sheffield characters; a dramatic fire; life in the city’s factories, and much more.

As well as being the year Def Leppard formed, 1977 was the first time Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre hosted the World Snooker Championship, beginning the lengthy love affair between the sport and the city with which it is today most associated.

A picture of a semi-final match that year being played before a sparse crowd shows just how far snooker’s blue riband event has come in the decades since.

Do these photos bring back any memories of the 70s for you?

1 . Turn Ups Turn Ups night spot in Nether Edge in 1977

2 . Barrel Organ Phil Barrel Organ Phil Sheffield's Hole in the Road subway in April 1977

3 . London Road fire The Army fight a fire on London Road, Sheffield, in November 1977, during the firefighters strike