Police clash with striking steelworkers, royal visitors chat to schoolchildren and it is the end of an era for a famous department store.

These photos capture life in all its variety around Sheffield during 1980, from demonstrations to the city’s nightlife.

Sheffield legend Marti Caine and Blue Peter presenter John Noakes are pictured with youngsters at City Hall, diners are shown in the much-missed Baldwin’s Omega banqueting suite, and a closing down sale is held at Banner’s department store.

Elsewhere, youngsters can be seen queueing outside the popular Romeo’s & Juliet’s nightclub, where the Junior Star Xmas party is being held, and swans are released into the water at Endcliffe Park.

These retro images capture locations across Sheffield, from Mosborough and Attercliffe to Deepcar and Stocksbridge.

They also show shops, pubs and other businesses in the heart of Sheffield city centre, on The Moor, Fargate and Orchard Street, and one of the iconic bendibuses coming a cropper at a roundabout.

They range from scenes of everyday life, like pupils queueing for their school dinner and shoppers at a bustling Castle Market, to more dramatic images, like a daring acrobatics display in Norfolk Park.

How well do you recall the early 1980s and do these nostalgic images bring back any memories for you?

The queue for the Junior Star Xmas party on December 20, 1980 at Romeo's & Juliet's nightclub, on Bank Street, Sheffield

1. Romeo's & Juliet's

The queue for the Junior Star Xmas party on December 20, 1980 at Romeo's & Juliet's nightclub, on Bank Street, Sheffield | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Rag Parade passes the Goodwin Fountain, in Sheffield city centre, on November 1, 1980

2. Rag Parade

The Rag Parade passes the Goodwin Fountain, in Sheffield city centre, on November 1, 1980 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pupils queue for their school dinner at Silverdale School in 1980

3. School dinner

Pupils queue for their school dinner at Silverdale School in 1980 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Shops on High Street, Mosborough, in 1980

4. Mosborough

Shops on High Street, Mosborough, in 1980 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

