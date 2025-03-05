It’s one of many memorable images in this retro photo gallery capturing life as it was around Sheffield more than 60 years ago.

They show other lost shops in the city centre, from Cockaynes department store on Angel Street to BHS and Roberts Brothers on The Moor.

Workers can be seen rolling barrels in the old Tennants Exchange Brewery, families are shown splashing about at Millhouses Lido, and the long-since-demolished Sheffield Royal Infirmary is also pictured.

1962 was the year a devastating hurricane swept through Sheffield, leaving many homeless, and people can be seen picking up the pieces amid the destruction it left in its wake.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are seen battling it out on derby day, holidaymakers are pictured waiting for a train at the long since closed Victoria railway station and pedestrians are seen heading underground in the Moorhead subway, which opened that year.

Amid all the change over the last six decades, there are some constants, including Atkinsons department store, at the bottom of The Moor, where a spectacular cake has been made to mark its 90th anniversary, and Marks & Spencer, on Fargate.

Do these photos bring back memories for you of Sheffield in the early 60s, and is there anything you miss from back then?

1 . West Street West Street, Sheffield, in February 1962 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Brightside Jenkin Road bridge carrying traffic over the railway at Brightside in March 1962, when Sheffield Highways Committee was recommending it should be widened at an estimated cost of £48,800 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . The Moor The Moorhead subway opens on September 15, 1962 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales