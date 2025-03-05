Sheffield retro: 35 fascinating black and white photos capturing city in 1962

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 06:45 BST

The Cole Brothers sign shines in the night sky, as cars roll up and down a busy Fargate, in this classic Sheffield scene from 1962.

It’s one of many memorable images in this retro photo gallery capturing life as it was around Sheffield more than 60 years ago.

They show other lost shops in the city centre, from Cockaynes department store on Angel Street to BHS and Roberts Brothers on The Moor.

Workers can be seen rolling barrels in the old Tennants Exchange Brewery, families are shown splashing about at Millhouses Lido, and the long-since-demolished Sheffield Royal Infirmary is also pictured.

1962 was the year a devastating hurricane swept through Sheffield, leaving many homeless, and people can be seen picking up the pieces amid the destruction it left in its wake.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are seen battling it out on derby day, holidaymakers are pictured waiting for a train at the long since closed Victoria railway station and pedestrians are seen heading underground in the Moorhead subway, which opened that year.

Amid all the change over the last six decades, there are some constants, including Atkinsons department store, at the bottom of The Moor, where a spectacular cake has been made to mark its 90th anniversary, and Marks & Spencer, on Fargate.

Do these photos bring back memories for you of Sheffield in the early 60s, and is there anything you miss from back then?

West Street, Sheffield, in February 1962

1. West Street

West Street, Sheffield, in February 1962 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Jenkin Road bridge carrying traffic over the railway at Brightside in March 1962, when Sheffield Highways Committee was recommending it should be widened at an estimated cost of £48,800

2. Brightside

Jenkin Road bridge carrying traffic over the railway at Brightside in March 1962, when Sheffield Highways Committee was recommending it should be widened at an estimated cost of £48,800 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The Moorhead subway opens on September 15, 1962

3. The Moor

The Moorhead subway opens on September 15, 1962 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Holidaymakers wait for their train at Sheffield Victoria Station in 1962

4. Victoria Station

Holidaymakers wait for their train at Sheffield Victoria Station in 1962 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSheffield UnitedSheffield WednesdayMemoriesNostalgia
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice