Margaret Thatcher’s reign as Prime Minister included the miners’ strike, Poll Tax protests and the decline of Sheffield’s steel industry.
The city was famously part of the so-called People’s Republic of South Yorkshire, which proved a minor thorn in the Iron Lady’s side.
But there was more to life between May 1979, when she replaced James Callaghan, and November 1990, when she resigned and John Major took over, than protests and strikes.
These photos show the political demonstrations in Sheffield which marked her time in power, but they also capture everyday life during the tail-end of the 70s, the 80s, and the very early 90s.
Lost pubs and the landlords who ran them, old shops, restaurants and nightclubs, and working life in the city’s factories all feature in this nostalgic look back at the Thatcher years.
This retro photo gallery also shows the fashions of the day, the cars we drove back then and more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.