Sheffield retro: 34 pictures capturing highs and lows of Thatcher era in People's Republic of South Yorkshire

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 06:45 BST

It’s not a period everyone in Sheffield looks back on fondly.

Margaret Thatcher’s reign as Prime Minister included the miners’ strike, Poll Tax protests and the decline of Sheffield’s steel industry.

The city was famously part of the so-called People’s Republic of South Yorkshire, which proved a minor thorn in the Iron Lady’s side.

But there was more to life between May 1979, when she replaced James Callaghan, and November 1990, when she resigned and John Major took over, than protests and strikes.

These photos show the political demonstrations in Sheffield which marked her time in power, but they also capture everyday life during the tail-end of the 70s, the 80s, and the very early 90s.

Lost pubs and the landlords who ran them, old shops, restaurants and nightclubs, and working life in the city’s factories all feature in this nostalgic look back at the Thatcher years.

This retro photo gallery also shows the fashions of the day, the cars we drove back then and more.

Landlord 'Paddy' Moloney and happy customers at the Manor Hotel, Sheffield, in July 1989

1. Manor Hotel

Landlord 'Paddy' Moloney and happy customers at the Manor Hotel, Sheffield, in July 1989 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Poll tax protestors at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on September 7, 1990

2. 'Stuff the Poll Tax'

Poll tax protestors at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on September 7, 1990 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Owner Constance Freeman, centre, with manager Kathleen Spivey and maintenance engineer Duncan Gillespie, on the bottling line at the Henderson's Relish factory in Sheffield in March 1987

3. Henderson's Relish

Owner Constance Freeman, centre, with manager Kathleen Spivey and maintenance engineer Duncan Gillespie, on the bottling line at the Henderson's Relish factory in Sheffield in March 1987 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Shops on London Road, Sheffield, in 1986

4. London Road

Shops on London Road, Sheffield, in 1986 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

