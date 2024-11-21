Sheffield retro: 34 photos to transport you back to 1990, from Meadowhall opening to poll tax protests

It was a year of new beginnings for Sheffield.

1990 saw the opening of Meadowhall, then the UK’s second largest shopping centre; the launch of Don Valley Stadium; the Lyceum Theatre reopening; and funding confirmed for Supertram, which would transform the city’s public transport network.

They are just some of the major milestones from that year captured in this retro photo gallery.

It was also a time of great political turmoil, as shown in pictures of the poll tax protests and demonstrations against school cuts.

But there was plenty of fun to be had too, with Iron Maiden and Jason Donovan playing big gigs of very contrasting styles at Sheffield City Hall, the Tour of Britain cycle race rolling into town, and trips to Skegness and the much-missed American Adventure theme park.

What are your favourite memories of the 1990s?

Spectators in Sheffield city centre for the Kelloggs Tour of Britain cycle race on August 2, 1990

1. Tour of Britain

Spectators in Sheffield city centre for the Kelloggs Tour of Britain cycle race on August 2, 1990 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

High Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1990, showing C&A and Tate's Gallery

2. High Street

High Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1990, showing C&A and Tate's Gallery | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Noel Edmunds signs autographs while customers try his new spring water at Sainsbury's, Crystal Peaks, in October 1990

3. Noel Edmunds

Noel Edmunds signs autographs while customers try his new spring water at Sainsbury's, Crystal Peaks, in October 1990 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

An open day for the public at Sheffield's new Don Valley Stadium on August 27, 1990

4. Don Valley Stadium

An open day for the public at Sheffield's new Don Valley Stadium on August 27, 1990 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

