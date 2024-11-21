1990 saw the opening of Meadowhall, then the UK’s second largest shopping centre; the launch of Don Valley Stadium; the Lyceum Theatre reopening; and funding confirmed for Supertram, which would transform the city’s public transport network.

They are just some of the major milestones from that year captured in this retro photo gallery.

It was also a time of great political turmoil, as shown in pictures of the poll tax protests and demonstrations against school cuts.

But there was plenty of fun to be had too, with Iron Maiden and Jason Donovan playing big gigs of very contrasting styles at Sheffield City Hall, the Tour of Britain cycle race rolling into town, and trips to Skegness and the much-missed American Adventure theme park.

What are your favourite memories of the 1990s?

1 . Tour of Britain Spectators in Sheffield city centre for the Kelloggs Tour of Britain cycle race on August 2, 1990

2 . High Street High Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1990, showing C&A and Tate's Gallery

3 . Noel Edmunds Noel Edmunds signs autographs while customers try his new spring water at Sainsbury's, Crystal Peaks, in October 1990