The megamall has changed a lot since it opened on September 4, 1990.

These photos look back at Meadowhall’s first decade, showing what a day out at the shopping centre was like during the 1990s.

Old shops and restaurants are pictured, along with those who worked there; you can see the big screen at the Oasis dining quarter; and the photos also show celebrities and the crowds who flocked to see them at the annual lights switch-on events.

Youngsters are pictured with some of the most popular 90s children’s characters, like the Teletubbies and Barney the Dinosaur; there’s some good old-fashioned Comic Relief fundraising fun; and the winners of various competitions, including the search for the ‘best dad’, also feature.

James Bond’s stunt double dropping in, a high jump star leaping over Miss Sheffield, and Sean Bean with his very proud mum Rita at the premiere of the classic film When Saturday Comes are among the other highlights in this retro photo gallery.

Do these photos bring back memories of days out at Meadowhall in the 90s, and what do you think of how the shopping centre has changed in the years since?

1 . Lights switch-on Crowds at Meadowhall for the Christmas lights switch-on in 1998

2 . Book shop Assistant store manager Alex Eyre and book seller Lucy Magill with the Archimedes screw in the Ottakar's Launch Pad children's book shop at Meadowhall.

3 . Teletubbies The Patterson family from Netherthorpe at Meadowhall for the Teletubbies roadshow. Pictured are Curtis, aged 20 months, mum Zoe, dad Dave and three-year-old Luke.