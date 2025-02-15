Ecclesall Road’s alluring array of pubs, cafes, restaurants and independent shops make it hugely popular with everyone from students to families.

These photos take you back in time along the charming thoroughfare, which stretches from the edge of Sheffield city centre to Endcliffe Park and beyond, from the 1990s to the 1950s.

They show some of the many businesses which have come and gone down the decades, including shops, pubs and restaurants.

And they chart the evolution of the bustling road and its landmarks, including Hunter’s Bar roundabout, which was once the site of a toll gate and is mentioned in the Arctic Monkeys song Fake Tales of San Francisco.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Hunter's Bar Arthur Davy and Sons, provision merchants, at the corner of Ecclesall Road and Junction Road, Hunter's Bar, Sheffield, in January 1958, looking towards Endcliffe Park.

2 . Midland Bank Midland Bank, at the junction of Ecclesall Road, right, and Cemetery Road, left, in 1952, with Ecclesall Co-op, The Arcade in the background

3 . Banner Cross Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross in 1954