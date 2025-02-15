Sheffield retro: 34 nostalgic photos taking you back in time along Ecclesall Road from the 90s to the 50s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 15th Feb 2025, 07:30 GMT

It’s one of Sheffield’s most famous streets, which has a chilled out villagey vibe but still knows how to party.

Ecclesall Road’s alluring array of pubs, cafes, restaurants and independent shops make it hugely popular with everyone from students to families.

These photos take you back in time along the charming thoroughfare, which stretches from the edge of Sheffield city centre to Endcliffe Park and beyond, from the 1990s to the 1950s.

They show some of the many businesses which have come and gone down the decades, including shops, pubs and restaurants.

And they chart the evolution of the bustling road and its landmarks, including Hunter’s Bar roundabout, which was once the site of a toll gate and is mentioned in the Arctic Monkeys song Fake Tales of San Francisco.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Arthur Davy and Sons, provision merchants, at the corner of Ecclesall Road and Junction Road, Hunter's Bar, Sheffield, in January 1958, looking towards Endcliffe Park.

1. Hunter's Bar

Arthur Davy and Sons, provision merchants, at the corner of Ecclesall Road and Junction Road, Hunter's Bar, Sheffield, in January 1958, looking towards Endcliffe Park. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Midland Bank, at the junction of Ecclesall Road, right, and Cemetery Road, left, in 1952, with Ecclesall Co-op, The Arcade in the background

2. Midland Bank

Midland Bank, at the junction of Ecclesall Road, right, and Cemetery Road, left, in 1952, with Ecclesall Co-op, The Arcade in the background | Picture Sheffield/Press Photo Agency Photo: Picture Sheffield/Press Photo Agency

Photo Sales
Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross in 1954

3. Banner Cross

Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross in 1954 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Ecclesall Road at the junction with Hanover Street in 1965, showing adverts for Guinness and Kellogg's Corn Flakes

4. Guinness and Corn Flakes

Ecclesall Road at the junction with Hanover Street in 1965, showing adverts for Guinness and Kellogg's Corn Flakes Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Ecclesall RoadSheffieldEndcliffe ParkNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memories
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice