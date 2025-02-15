Ecclesall Road’s alluring array of pubs, cafes, restaurants and independent shops make it hugely popular with everyone from students to families.
These photos take you back in time along the charming thoroughfare, which stretches from the edge of Sheffield city centre to Endcliffe Park and beyond, from the 1990s to the 1950s.
They show some of the many businesses which have come and gone down the decades, including shops, pubs and restaurants.
And they chart the evolution of the bustling road and its landmarks, including Hunter’s Bar roundabout, which was once the site of a toll gate and is mentioned in the Arctic Monkeys song Fake Tales of San Francisco.
All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.