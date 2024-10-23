These much-loved characters kept the beer flowing and the good times rolling at pubs across the city from the 1980s to the 2000s, just like their fictional counterparts from EastEnders and Coronation Street. We've delved into The Star's archives to bring you these photos of the amazing women who ran watering holes in Sheffield during those decades.

Many of the pubs featured in this retro photo gallery are still going strong, albeit mostly in different hands, while others have sadly called last orders.

The photos show the landladies not just behind the bar but also out and about in the communities where their pubs are, or were, at the heart of local life. Many are pictured with the regulars they served too.

How many of these landladies and the pubs they ran do you remember?

1 . The Florist Landlady Cheryl Chambers with husband John at the Florist pub, on Walkley Road, in November 2001 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . The Penguin Pictured at the Penguin pub, on Mason Lathes Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, where a charity event was held to raise money for the Harvey Phillips Trust. Landlady Lesley Tuckwood is seen with six of her locals who were performing a Full Monty at the event in 2006. Included in the line-up were Mark Bell, Lance Wood, Andrew Woods, Dennis Kelk, Neil Cooper, and Steve Rimmington. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Robin Hood Pictured behind the bar at the Robin Hood pub, on Greaves Lane, Stannington, Sheffield, in 2006 is the landlady Keeley Ayres | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales