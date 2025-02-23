These photos take you on a trip down memory lane to the early days of Crystal Peaks shopping centre, in Waterthorpe, Sheffield.

The nostalgic images capture the the moment a young Rebecca Morley cut the tape on March 1, 1988 to let the first shoppers in, before taking you right through to the 90s and up to the end of the noughties.

Do you remember the Glacier Express, with its waterfalls, where 3,000 gallons of water were circulated each hour?

Do you recall Eddie the Eagle - fresh from Winter Olympics infamy - zipping through the air before landing on fake snow at the shopping centre in 1988?

Did you shop at Toymaster, dine at The Fast Lane restaurant, or watch the latest blockbuster at Sheffield’s first 10-screen cinema there?

This retro photo gallery captures all those venues and events, and much more.

Traders, shoppers and celebrity visitors, including numerous Coronation Street stars, are pictured at the popular shopping centre down the years.

How many of the old shops and stalls, and the people who worked there, do you remember?

1 . GT News Eagleman cuts the tape at GT News in Crystal Peaks with store manager Jonathan Langston, Jill Harrison and Eagles manager Mike Turner in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Closing party Former staff Andre Mort, Debbie Hurst and Mark Hurst at the closing party for the UCI Cinema at Crystal Peaks on March 20, 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Ribbon cutting Rebecca Morley cuts the tape to open Crystal Peaks shopping centre, in Mosborough, Sheffield, on March 1, 1988 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales