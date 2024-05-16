We’re winding the clock back as far as the 70s to look at what was happening in Sheffield during this week in history.

Our retro gallery features photos from down the decades which were taken in the city on May 16, 17 or 18.

They include scenes of everyday life in the 70s, 80s, 90s and noughties, like drinks at a popular social club, youngsters enjoying ice creams at Millhouses Park, a baker at work and a gardener at the allotments.

Some more dramatic moments are captured, like the aftermath of a crash involving an ambulance on Bramall Lane, and celebrities local and national are pictured too, including the boxing legend Brendan Ingle, and footballing greats Bobby Charlton and Derek Dooley.

Competitors battling it out at the Dragon Boat Festival in Crookes Valley Park, a Junior Mastermind contestant swotting up at home, and the proud moment a train is named after the area it serves, are among the other memorable moments to be shown.

1 . Maypole dancing Dancing round the Maypole at Hucklow Road school, Firth Park, on May 18, 1983

2 . Baby music class Hillary Weeks (right) takes a music class at Gymboree, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, on May 17, 2005

3 . Mayfest The 'Queen' with a dog collar, pictured outside Sheffield Yown Hall, appealing for a dog for the Sheffield Mayfest, on May 16, 2002