These pictures capture Sheffield as it looked nearly 70 years ago, in 1957.

From the bustle of city centre life, on Fargate, The Moor and West Street, to the suburbs of High Green and Lowedges, they show how we lived back then.

A night train is seen being loaded with parcels at Sheffield's old Victoria railway station, workers at Mappin and Webb are shown giving knives a final polish before they are packaged up and sold, and dancers are pictured enjoying some rock and roll music at the Locarno Ballroom.

Lost shops including Saxone shoes and Walsh’s department store feature too, while a suburban street is seen blanketed by snow in February, before that summer’s heatwave left behind a parched landscape.

Do these pictures bring back any memories for you, and what do you think of how the city has changed since then?

The pictures are taken from The Star's archives and from Picture Sheffield.

The Moor, Sheffield city centre, at the junction with Ellin Street, in 1957

1. The Moor

The Moor, Sheffield city centre, at the junction with Ellin Street, in 1957 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Norfolk Street, Sheffield, pictured on August 19, 1957

2. Norfolk Street

Norfolk Street, Sheffield, pictured on August 19, 1957 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Dixon Lane, Sheffield, pictured on January 1, 1957, looking towards Haymarket. The Norfolk Arms pub and Rock Tavern can be seen on the left, with the Norfolk Market Hall to the right

3. Dixon Lane

Dixon Lane, Sheffield, pictured on January 1, 1957, looking towards Haymarket. The Norfolk Arms pub and Rock Tavern can be seen on the left, with the Norfolk Market Hall to the right | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Fargate, Sheffield city centre, in 1957. Showing the Y.M.C.A., Carmel House, Yorkshire Bank and Albany Hotel, on the right, and Bank Chambers, to the left

4. Fargate

Fargate, Sheffield city centre, in 1957. Showing the Y.M.C.A., Carmel House, Yorkshire Bank and Albany Hotel, on the right, and Bank Chambers, to the left | Picture Sheffield/J A Coulthard Photo: Picture Sheffield/J A Coulthard

