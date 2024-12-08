From the bustle of city centre life, on Fargate, The Moor and West Street, to the suburbs of High Green and Lowedges, they show how we lived back then.

A night train is seen being loaded with parcels at Sheffield's old Victoria railway station, workers at Mappin and Webb are shown giving knives a final polish before they are packaged up and sold, and dancers are pictured enjoying some rock and roll music at the Locarno Ballroom.

Lost shops including Saxone shoes and Walsh’s department store feature too, while a suburban street is seen blanketed by snow in February, before that summer’s heatwave left behind a parched landscape.

Do these pictures bring back any memories for you, and what do you think of how the city has changed since then?

The pictures are taken from The Star's archives and from Picture Sheffield.

1 . The Moor The Moor, Sheffield city centre, at the junction with Ellin Street, in 1957 | Picture Sheffield

2 . Norfolk Street Norfolk Street, Sheffield, pictured on August 19, 1957 | Sheffield Newspapers

3 . Dixon Lane Dixon Lane, Sheffield, pictured on January 1, 1957, looking towards Haymarket. The Norfolk Arms pub and Rock Tavern can be seen on the left, with the Norfolk Market Hall to the right | Picture Sheffield