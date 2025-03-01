These photos rewind the clock more than 60 years to 1964, capturing life back then across Sheffield.

They show 60s landmarks including the Tinsley Towers, the Goodwin Fountain at the top of Fargate, and The Gaumont cinema at Barker’s Pool.

Demolition of the old Cole Brothers department store at the bottom of Fargate is well underway, while across town Sheffield’s new tallest building, the Arts Tower, is nearing completion.

These nostalgic pictures take us along West Street, down the Wicker and inside the old Brightside & Carbrook Co-op department store at Castle House.

This retro photo gallery also shows sparks flying at a major city steelworks, youngsters pouring out of the school gates and buffer girls at work.

Skiers are pictured making the most of the snow, fans are seen meeting the singer Gene Pitney outside Sheffield City Hall, and a young Peter Stringfellow is shown with his brother Geoffrey before he became an internationally famous nightclub mogul.

Do these photos from The Star’s archives bring back any memories for you of the 1960s, and how many of the lost landmarks, shops and venues pictured do you recognise?

Castle Street, Sheffield, in August 1964, looking towards the new Castle Market building, with the Brightside & Carbrook department store at Castle House on the right

Christmas lights in Sheffield in 1964

Barker's Pool, Sheffield, in August 1964, including The Gaumont cinema and the new Cole Brothers department store