Sheffield retro: 32 photos showing Sheffield nightclubs and WMCs of the 60s and 70s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 7th Dec 2024, 07:30 BST

Do you remember when Sheffield had the largest nightclub in Europe, or the first time the Beatles played in the city?

These pictures will take you back to the 1960s and 70s, and the popular nightclubs, social clubs and working men’s clubs of the era.

They show inside the Fiesta, which opened in 1970 and was the biggest nightclub in the whole of Europe. Built at a cost of £500,000, its auditorium could hold 1,300 people, and it attracted some huge stars including Stevie Wonder, the Beach Boys, the Jacksons and the Four Tops.

They also show the Azena Ballroom, in Gleadless, which in April 1963 hosted a legendary early gig by the Beatles, which was the first time Lennon, McCartney and co had played in the city.

Other popular 60s and 70s nightclubs pictured in this retro photo gallery include the German-themed Hofbrauhaus; Crazy Daisy, where The Human League’s Phil Oakey famously first met future band members Susan Ann Sulley and Joanne Catherall; Peter Stringfellow’s King Mojo Club; Tiffany’s, on London Road; the Penny Farthing; Josephine’s, along with many more much-missed night spots.

Do you remember dancing the night away at any of these clubs, and what do you think was the best Sheffield club of the 60s and 70s?

The photos are taken from The Star’s archives and from Picture Sheffield.

Outside the Fiesta Club, Sheffield, in 1976

1. Fiesta

Outside the Fiesta Club, Sheffield, in 1976 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A go go dancing competition at Sheffield's Penny Farthing Club in February 1970. Pictured on the dance floor are Betty Nixon, Avril Cochrane and Christine Hague

2. Go go dancing competition

A go go dancing competition at Sheffield's Penny Farthing Club in February 1970. Pictured on the dance floor are Betty Nixon, Avril Cochrane and Christine Hague | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Tiffany's nightclub, at the junction of London Road and Boston Street, Sheffield, in February 1977

3. Tiffany's

Tiffany's nightclub, at the junction of London Road and Boston Street, Sheffield, in February 1977 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

The King Mojo Club, on Pitsmoor Road, off Barnsley Road, Sheffield, pictured in 1966. The club, run by Peter Stringfellow, closed in 1967 after a long-running court case regarding noise

4. King Mojo

The King Mojo Club, on Pitsmoor Road, off Barnsley Road, Sheffield, pictured in 1966. The club, run by Peter Stringfellow, closed in 1967 after a long-running court case regarding noise | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

