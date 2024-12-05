Sheffield retro: 32 of the best photos to take you back to 1987, including lost toy shops

Do you remember the Sheffield Spectacular, Hamley’s toy shop on The Moor, or the Odeon Cinema opening at what was the Gaumont?

These pictures will help jog your memories of these and other events which took place across Sheffield in 1987.

A young Naseem Hamed with his classmates, the winners of that year’s Miss Sheffield Star contest, and plans for a huge underground car park beneath the city’s Peace Gardens are among the other memorable images from that year.

Back then, the Lord Mayor’s Parade, the Sheffield Marathon, the Star Walk and the Milk Race were among the big events which drew huge crowds.

This retro photo gallery captures those attractions, along with lost pubs and shops of the era, striking steelworkers, the Christmas lights and much more.

How many of the sights pictured do you remember?

Karen Spencer and Liz Joy with PCs Ian Capes and Richard Brougham during the Sheffield Spectacular in 1987

1. Sheffield Spectacular

Karen Spencer and Liz Joy with PCs Ian Capes and Richard Brougham during the Sheffield Spectacular in 1987

A young Naseem Hamed pictured with fellow school pupils in 1987

2. Naseem Hamed

A young Naseem Hamed pictured with fellow school pupils in 1987

Hamley's toy shop, on The Moor, Sheffield, in July 1987

3. Hamley's

Hamley's toy shop, on The Moor, Sheffield, in July 1987

Andrew and Jackie Black, of The Beagle pub, Parson Cross, in September 1987

4. The Beagle

Andrew and Jackie Black, of The Beagle pub, Parson Cross, in September 1987

