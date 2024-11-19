These pictures take you back to 1966, when the University of Sheffield’s Arts Tower officially opened, having been completed the previous year.

It became the city’s tallest building, a title it held for many years before being usurped by St Paul’s Tower on Arundel Gate, and was described by English Heritage as ‘the most elegant university tower block in Britain of its period’.

There was plenty else happening across the city that year, as this retro photo gallery shows.

If you were around back then you may remember the huge blaze which broke out sending flames and smoke soaring so high the sight was likened to an ‘atom bomb mushroom’.

You will probably recall World Cup fever hitting the city as Hillsborough hosted a number of games, including a quarter final, and the excitement as Sheffield Wednesday reached the FA Cup final.

Perhaps you were one of the Cubs or Brownies pictured waiting eagerly to greet Princess Margaret during her visit to Handsworth Youth Centre that year.

Even if you weren’t around at the time, these nostalgic photos will transport you back through the decades to show how Sheffield looked then, from shops on Fargate and The Moor to lost pubs, pools and railway stations.

1 . The Moor Traffic on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1966, with shops including Roberts Brothers and British Home Stores | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Cup final Sheffield Wednesday travel up The Moor on a coach for the FA Cup final in May 1966 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Handsworth WMC Pat Phoenix with Frankenstein and his Monsters at Handsworth Working Men's Club in 1966 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales