Sheffield retro: 32 of the best photos from 1966, the year city's 'most elegant' landmark opened

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 06:45 GMT

It’s nearly 60 years since one of Sheffield’s most recognisable landmarks changed the city’s skyline forever.

These pictures take you back to 1966, when the University of Sheffield’s Arts Tower officially opened, having been completed the previous year.

It became the city’s tallest building, a title it held for many years before being usurped by St Paul’s Tower on Arundel Gate, and was described by English Heritage as ‘the most elegant university tower block in Britain of its period’.

There was plenty else happening across the city that year, as this retro photo gallery shows.

If you were around back then you may remember the huge blaze which broke out sending flames and smoke soaring so high the sight was likened to an ‘atom bomb mushroom’.

You will probably recall World Cup fever hitting the city as Hillsborough hosted a number of games, including a quarter final, and the excitement as Sheffield Wednesday reached the FA Cup final.

Perhaps you were one of the Cubs or Brownies pictured waiting eagerly to greet Princess Margaret during her visit to Handsworth Youth Centre that year.

Even if you weren’t around at the time, these nostalgic photos will transport you back through the decades to show how Sheffield looked then, from shops on Fargate and The Moor to lost pubs, pools and railway stations.

Traffic on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1966, with shops including Roberts Brothers and British Home Stores

1. The Moor

Traffic on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1966, with shops including Roberts Brothers and British Home Stores | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Sheffield Wednesday travel up The Moor on a coach for the FA Cup final in May 1966

2. Cup final

Sheffield Wednesday travel up The Moor on a coach for the FA Cup final in May 1966 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Pat Phoenix with Frankenstein and his Monsters at Handsworth Working Men's Club in 1966

3. Handsworth WMC

Pat Phoenix with Frankenstein and his Monsters at Handsworth Working Men's Club in 1966 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Fargate, Sheffield city centre, pictured in 1966, showing shops including Spalls and Halfords

4. Fargate

Fargate, Sheffield city centre, pictured in 1966, showing shops including Spalls and Halfords | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldFargateSheffield WednesdayHillsboroughUniversity of SheffieldEnglish HeritageFA CupNostalgiaheritageHistoryMemoriesPhoto memories
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice