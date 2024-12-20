Sheffield retro: 31 photos to bring back memories of 1972, when a pint of beer cost 14p

From shopping to school life, pubs to the factory floor, these photos will transport you back more than 50 years to the Sheffield of 1972.

Back then, a pint of beer would only set you back around 14p, while a pint of milk cost 6p and you could fill up your car for around 8p a litre.

These pictures are bound to bring back memories of life in Sheffield during the early 70s, if you were around then.

You may remember when the world’s greatest football player, Pele, came to town; taking a dip at Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths; shopping at Walsh’s department store or Castle Market; or hitting the dance floor at Baileys nightclub.

This retro photo gallery also shows youngsters at play when health and safety measures were a little more lax than today, a spectacular waterskiing display at Crookes Valley Park, and Liquorice Allsorts rolling off the production line at the Bassetts sweets factory, among other memorable images.

Haymarket, Sheffield city centre, in 1972

1. Haymarket

Haymarket, Sheffield city centre, in 1972 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A stall at Sheffield's Castle Market in June 1972

2. Castle Market

A stall at Sheffield's Castle Market in June 1972 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Supervisor Betty Quinn with a tray of Liquorice Allsorts at the George Bassett factory in Sheffield in February 1972

3. Liquorice Allsorts

Supervisor Betty Quinn with a tray of Liquorice Allsorts at the George Bassett factory in Sheffield in February 1972 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, Sheffield, in July 1972

4. Swimming baths

Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, Sheffield, in July 1972 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

