These photos look back at corner shops around Sheffield over the years, from the 1960s to the late 1990s.

They also show some of the popular characters who ran them back then, friendly faces who would look out for their customers and were often the best source of local gossip.

Many of the shops pictured have been lost over the years, with corner shops facing tough competition from supermarkets and the advent of online shopping.

But others have clung on in the face of adversity, really proving their worth when the Covid pandemic hit.

All the photos featured are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Netherthorpe Corner shop at the junction of Brook Drive and Upper Allen Street, Netherthorpe, with The Albion pub nextdoor, in June 1965 | Picture Sheffield

2 . Woodseats Harry and Jean Richardson in their corner shop, at the junction of Norton Lees Road and Cliffe Field Road, Woodseats, on the last day of trading, in 1976 | Picture Sheffield/Austin Brackenbury

3 . Netherthorpe J. Beer greengrocers on the corner of Fawcett Street and St Stephen's Road, looking down to E. Gowe grocers on the corner of Bromley Street, and the Netherthorpe flats, in July 1965 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd