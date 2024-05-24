The Queen opens the Winter Gardens, youngsters take to the rink for the first time at iceSheffield and a giant football-shaped pie is unveiled.
These are just some of the memorable moments captured on camera across Sheffield during this week in the 2000s.
This retro noughties photo gallery ranges from the weird to the wonderful, including a teenager jetting off to compete at underwater hockey, young Beaver Scouts ready for a sleepover at Magna and prom students in their finery.
Elsewhere, the Olympic great Daley Thompson is seen working with young athletes, the new Sheffield United manager Bryan Robson meets fans, and Billy Bragg performs at a city record store.
The winners of a car at Meadowhall, school pupils in sporting action and a big university reunion are among the other events captured for posterity.
Do these photos bring back any memories, and do you see any faces you recognise?
