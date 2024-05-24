Sheffield retro: 31 of the best photos taken across Sheffield from this week in the 2000s

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 24th May 2024, 06:00 BST

They include prom students in their finery, a visit by the Queen and new Blades manager Bryan Robson meeting fans

The Queen opens the Winter Gardens, youngsters take to the rink for the first time at iceSheffield and a giant football-shaped pie is unveiled.

These are just some of the memorable moments captured on camera across Sheffield during this week in the 2000s.

This retro noughties photo gallery ranges from the weird to the wonderful, including a teenager jetting off to compete at underwater hockey, young Beaver Scouts ready for a sleepover at Magna and prom students in their finery.

Elsewhere, the Olympic great Daley Thompson is seen working with young athletes, the new Sheffield United manager Bryan Robson meets fans, and Billy Bragg performs at a city record store.

The winners of a car at Meadowhall, school pupils in sporting action and a big university reunion are among the other events captured for posterity.

Do these photos bring back any memories, and do you see any faces you recognise?

Luke Beaumont, Deborah Sedler, Eleanor Duffy, Katie Storer and Harry Pontefract at the Tapton School 6th Form Prom at Baldwins Omega on May 24, 2006

1. Tapton School Prom

Luke Beaumont, Deborah Sedler, Eleanor Duffy, Katie Storer and Harry Pontefract at the Tapton School 6th Form Prom at Baldwins Omega on May 24, 2006 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Lydgate Junior School Pop Lacrosse team, South Yorkshire Champions and through to the National final, on May 23, 2002. Pictured from left to right are Duncan Swainsbury, James Simpson (both 11), Jacob Barrett (10), Andrew Oliver, Emma Dawson, Sophie Shemeld, Helena Rochester, Olivia Hawkswell (all 11).

2. Lacrosse champions

The Lydgate Junior School Pop Lacrosse team, South Yorkshire Champions and through to the National final, on May 23, 2002. Pictured from left to right are Duncan Swainsbury, James Simpson (both 11), Jacob Barrett (10), Andrew Oliver, Emma Dawson, Sophie Shemeld, Helena Rochester, Olivia Hawkswell (all 11). Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Lowedges Community Primary School headteacher Jane Horbury, pictured on May 25, 2005

3. Lowedges headteacher

Lowedges Community Primary School headteacher Jane Horbury, pictured on May 25, 2005 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

New Sheffield United manager Bryan Robson signs an autograph for United supporter Alex Wilson (11), from Hillsborough, at the 150 Years of Football Exibition at Sheffield's Millennium Gallery on May 25, 2007

4. Bryan Robson

New Sheffield United manager Bryan Robson signs an autograph for United supporter Alex Wilson (11), from Hillsborough, at the 150 Years of Football Exibition at Sheffield's Millennium Gallery on May 25, 2007 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

