Sheffield retro: 31 of the best photos showing headteachers and their pupils at schools in the noughties

Published 26th Sep 2024, 06:45 BST

A good headteacher is key to a school’s success.

Most people will have memories of being called to the head’s office, whether for good reasons or bad.

These photos show some of the headteachers who ruled the roost at schools around Sheffield during the 2000s.

Many are pictured with pupils, getting involved in school life.

One brave headteacher is even seen letting a student shave his eyebrow, while another is shown swapping places with one of her children for the day in the name of charity.

The schools include Stocksbridge High, Birley, Tapton and Southey Green, among many others, with both primary and secondary schools featured in this retro gallery.

Can you spot yourself, someone you know or your former headteacher in these photos?

Ecclesfield Comp headteacher Mick Nolan and drama student Lisa Brunt pictured in 2004 with a letter they are to take to local businesses to raise funds for the school's proposed specialist arts status.

1. Ecclesfield Comp

Ecclesfield Comp headteacher Mick Nolan and drama student Lisa Brunt pictured in 2004 with a letter they are to take to local businesses to raise funds for the school's proposed specialist arts status. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Headteacher Roger Simonds is pictured at Hucklow Primary School, Sheffield, with pupils past and present upon his retirement in 2006 after 21 years of service.

2. Hucklow Primary School

Headteacher Roger Simonds is pictured at Hucklow Primary School, Sheffield, with pupils past and present upon his retirement in 2006 after 21 years of service. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Woodthorpe Primary School headteacher Chris Thew pictured in the dining hall in 2006

3. Woodthorpe Primary School

Woodthorpe Primary School headteacher Chris Thew pictured in the dining hall in 2006 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Headteacher Helen Storey overlooking the site of the new Silverdale School, Sheffield, in 2007

4. Silverdale School

Headteacher Helen Storey overlooking the site of the new Silverdale School, Sheffield, in 2007 | Dean Atkins Photo: Dean Atkins

