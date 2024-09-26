Most people will have memories of being called to the head’s office, whether for good reasons or bad.

These photos show some of the headteachers who ruled the roost at schools around Sheffield during the 2000s.

Many are pictured with pupils, getting involved in school life.

One brave headteacher is even seen letting a student shave his eyebrow, while another is shown swapping places with one of her children for the day in the name of charity.

The schools include Stocksbridge High, Birley, Tapton and Southey Green, among many others, with both primary and secondary schools featured in this retro gallery.

Can you spot yourself, someone you know or your former headteacher in these photos?

Ecclesfield Comp headteacher Mick Nolan and drama student Lisa Brunt pictured in 2004 with a letter they are to take to local businesses to raise funds for the school's proposed specialist arts status.

Headteacher Roger Simonds is pictured at Hucklow Primary School, Sheffield, with pupils past and present upon his retirement in 2006 after 21 years of service.

Woodthorpe Primary School headteacher Chris Thew pictured in the dining hall in 2006