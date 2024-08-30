These photos show pupils and staff at primary schools around the city two decades ago.
Youngsters can be seen at work, in the playground and with some famous visitors, including the Harlem Globetrotters and Status Quo drummer Jeff Rich.
Several special occasions are also captured, including the opening day of a new school, a fond farewell to a long-serving dinner lady, exam celebrations, big anniversaries and sports days.
The primary schools pictured include Arbourthorne, Hillsborough, Greystones, Angram Bank, Monteney, Mansel, Bankwood, Wybourn and many more.
Can you spot yourself, your child, a favourite teacher or anyone else you recognise in these pictures from the archives?
