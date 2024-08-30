These photos show pupils and staff at primary schools around the city two decades ago.

Youngsters can be seen at work, in the playground and with some famous visitors, including the Harlem Globetrotters and Status Quo drummer Jeff Rich.

Several special occasions are also captured, including the opening day of a new school, a fond farewell to a long-serving dinner lady, exam celebrations, big anniversaries and sports days.

The primary schools pictured include Arbourthorne, Hillsborough, Greystones, Angram Bank, Monteney, Mansel, Bankwood, Wybourn and many more.

Can you spot yourself, your child, a favourite teacher or anyone else you recognise in these pictures from the archives?

1 . Fun day Children from Arbourthorne Primary School enjoy a drumming workshop run by Godfrey Pambalipe during a fun day at Norfolk Park Heritage Centre in July 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Jelly Baby challenge Luke Greenwood and Bradley Bolsover from Hillsborough Primary School get stuck in to make a mile long line of Jelly Babies at Hillsborough Leisure Centre to raise cash for Macmillan Cancer Relief in May 2004 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Undefeated Greystones Primary School teacher Paul Moohan provides his soccer teams with chips in July 2004 after losing a bet they couldn't go all season unbeaten | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales