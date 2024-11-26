Sheffield retro: 30 photos taking you back through the decades along Fargate, from 1996 to 1986

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 06:45 BST

What was for many years Sheffield’s premier shopping street is undergoing a dramatic transformation.

As the multi-million pound revamp of Fargate nears completion, we’re taking a journey back through its history, from 1996 to 1886.

These retro photos show how much it has changed over the last 138 years, including the shops and restaurants which have come and gone, from Cole Brothers and Tuckwood’s to Wimpy and Dixons.

These nostalgic black and white images also capture lost landmarks, like the Goodwin Fountain and the Jubilee Monolith, as well as the visit of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in July 1905.

What do you think of the changes that have taken place over the years? Are there any businesses you miss?

Fargate, looking towards Town Hall Square, in June 1996, with businesses including WHSmith and Abbey National

1. 1996

Fargate, looking towards Town Hall Square, in June 1996, with businesses including WHSmith and Abbey National | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Fargate in September 1996, showing Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, and Thomas Cook

2. 1996

Fargate in September 1996, showing Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, and Thomas Cook | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Newspaper and chestnut sellers outside Richards on Fargate, at the junction with Chapel Walk, in November 1992

3. 1992

Newspaper and chestnut sellers outside Richards on Fargate, at the junction with Chapel Walk, in November 1992 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Fargate looking towards Town Hall Square and the Goodwin Fountain in February 1989, with Orchard Square shopping centre and Dixons to the right

4. 1989

Fargate looking towards Town Hall Square and the Goodwin Fountain in February 1989, with Orchard Square shopping centre and Dixons to the right | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldFargateHistoryNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memoriesheritage
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice