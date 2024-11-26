As the multi-million pound revamp of Fargate nears completion, we’re taking a journey back through its history, from 1996 to 1886.

These retro photos show how much it has changed over the last 138 years, including the shops and restaurants which have come and gone, from Cole Brothers and Tuckwood’s to Wimpy and Dixons.

These nostalgic black and white images also capture lost landmarks, like the Goodwin Fountain and the Jubilee Monolith, as well as the visit of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in July 1905.

What do you think of the changes that have taken place over the years? Are there any businesses you miss?

1996 Fargate, looking towards Town Hall Square, in June 1996, with businesses including WHSmith and Abbey National

1996 Fargate in September 1996, showing Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, and Thomas Cook

1992 Newspaper and chestnut sellers outside Richards on Fargate, at the junction with Chapel Walk, in November 1992