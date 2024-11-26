As the multi-million pound revamp of Fargate nears completion, we’re taking a journey back through its history, from 1996 to 1886.
These retro photos show how much it has changed over the last 138 years, including the shops and restaurants which have come and gone, from Cole Brothers and Tuckwood’s to Wimpy and Dixons.
These nostalgic black and white images also capture lost landmarks, like the Goodwin Fountain and the Jubilee Monolith, as well as the visit of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in July 1905.
What do you think of the changes that have taken place over the years? Are there any businesses you miss?
