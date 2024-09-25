Sheffield retro: 30 photos of Sheffield in 1994, the year Friends first hit TV screens

It’s been 30 years since Friends first hit our TV screens.

But while Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey were living it up in improbably large apartments, despite spending most of their time lounging about at Central Perk, what was happening across the Atlantic in Sheffield?

These retro photos capture life around the city in 1994.

They show the end of an era as Sheffield’s famous Hole in the Road subway is filled in, and Millhouses Lido is demolished.

But they also show the start of a new one, as the new Supertram system gets up and running.

They depict a golden period for Sheffield boxing too, with stars including ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed and Johnny Nelson ruling the ring, under the tutelage of city legend Brendan Ingle.

Other Sheffield greats pictured include panto legend Bobby Knutt, singing superstar Joe Cocker and Sheffield Wednesday’s Chris Waddle, who is seen meeting young fains at Whirlow Hall Farm Fair.

Elsewhere, Queen Elizabeth II is seen during a visit to Sheffield, photos show the aftermath of a dramatic bus crash and an armed robbery, and crowds are pictured at Meadowhall and at the Christmas lights switch-on.

Opening night at the Music Factory, London Road, Sheffield, on May 15, 1994

1. Music Factory

Opening night at the Music Factory, London Road, Sheffield, on May 15, 1994 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Sheffield's famous Hole in the Road at Castle Square is filled in with rubble from the demoliton of the Hyde Park flats in February 1994

2. Hole in the Road

Sheffield's famous Hole in the Road at Castle Square is filled in with rubble from the demoliton of the Hyde Park flats in February 1994 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Joe Cocker with a copy of The Star in September 1994

3. Sheffield music legend

Joe Cocker with a copy of The Star in September 1994 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

An aerial view of Sheffield's Kelvin flats in August 1994

4. Kelvin flats

An aerial view of Sheffield's Kelvin flats in August 1994 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

