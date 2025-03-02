And while its fortunes have fluctuated over the years it remains at the heart of Sheffield city centre life.

This retro photo gallery takes you back in time along High Street, Sheffield, from the 1990s to the dawn of the 20th century.

Walsh’s and Peter Robinson department stores, the famous Hole in the Road subway and the old Blue Bell pub all feature in this trip down memory lane.

You can also see early trams, shops including C&A, Virgin Records and Saxone boot dealers, and the long lost King’s Head Hotel.

High Street is today home to a Lidl supermarket, several burger restaurants and a popular mini golf venue, among other businesses, and these pictures show how much it has changed over the decades.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you, and what do you think about how High Street, Sheffield has changed over the years?

1 . 90s buses High Street, Sheffield city centre, in September 1992 | Picture Sheffield

2 . Spoils High Street, Sheffield city centre, in July 1991, showing a newly placed advertising stand outside Spoils Kitchen Reject Shop | Picture Sheffield

3 . Norwich Union Building The Norwich Union Building on High Street, Sheffield city centre, during refurbishment in 1981, with shops including Finlays and Co tobacconists, H. Samuel jewellers Van Allan ladies outfitters, and Freeman Hardy Willis shoe shop | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd