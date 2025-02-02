Sheffield retro: 29 photos whisking you back through 100 years of city's history to 1925

By Robert Cumber

Published 2nd Feb 2025, 07:30 BST

These photos show some of Sheffield’s best known streets as they looked 100 years ago.

Ecclesall Road, West Street, Fargate and Bramall Lane are just some of the famous city thoroughfares pictured here in and around 1925.

Some are almost unrecogisable, while others have changed less over the decades.

Shops at Barker’s Pool are pictured before they were razed to make way for the new war memorial.

The statue of Queen Victoria looks down imperiously over Town Hall Square, at the top of Fargate.

And the much-mourned Cole Brothers department store stands opposite one of the few constants - Boots the Chemist - at the bottom of Fargate.

These photos also take you out into the city’s suburbs, including Totley, Stocksbridge, Fir Vale, Darnall and Wincobank.

They show inside Sheffield’s 1920s answer to Amazon - the hugely successful mail order firm launched by J.G. Graves, a philanthropist whose name lives on through the city’s biggest park and most prestigious art gallery.

And they bring back memories of Sheffield United’s last FA Cup-winning season, showing the triumphant team, and a player in the sauna.

What do you think of how Sheffield has changed over the last 100 years?

Town Hall Square/Fargate, looking towards Leopold Street, in around 1925, showing Sheffield Creameries, Loxley Brothers printers, the Fleur de Lys pub and the Queen Victoria statue

1. Town Hall Square

Town Hall Square/Fargate, looking towards Leopold Street, in around 1925, showing Sheffield Creameries, Loxley Brothers printers, the Fleur de Lys pub and the Queen Victoria statue | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Ecclesall Road at Hunter's Bar in 1925, showing Sheffield Banking Company on the corner

2. Hunter's Bar

Ecclesall Road at Hunter's Bar in 1925, showing Sheffield Banking Company on the corner | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

A horse-drawn cart outside J.W. Marrison's shop, on Baslow Road, Totley Rise, Sheffield, in 1925

3. Totley Rise

A horse-drawn cart outside J.W. Marrison's shop, on Baslow Road, Totley Rise, Sheffield, in 1925 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

A shop at the corner of Leadmill Road and Fornham Street, Sheffield city centre, in around 1925

4. Corner shop

A shop at the corner of Leadmill Road and Fornham Street, Sheffield city centre, in around 1925 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

