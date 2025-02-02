Ecclesall Road, West Street, Fargate and Bramall Lane are just some of the famous city thoroughfares pictured here in and around 1925.

Some are almost unrecogisable, while others have changed less over the decades.

Shops at Barker’s Pool are pictured before they were razed to make way for the new war memorial.

The statue of Queen Victoria looks down imperiously over Town Hall Square, at the top of Fargate.

And the much-mourned Cole Brothers department store stands opposite one of the few constants - Boots the Chemist - at the bottom of Fargate.

These photos also take you out into the city’s suburbs, including Totley, Stocksbridge, Fir Vale, Darnall and Wincobank.

They show inside Sheffield’s 1920s answer to Amazon - the hugely successful mail order firm launched by J.G. Graves, a philanthropist whose name lives on through the city’s biggest park and most prestigious art gallery.

And they bring back memories of Sheffield United’s last FA Cup-winning season, showing the triumphant team, and a player in the sauna.

What do you think of how Sheffield has changed over the last 100 years?

Town Hall Square/Fargate, looking towards Leopold Street, in around 1925, showing Sheffield Creameries, Loxley Brothers printers, the Fleur de Lys pub and the Queen Victoria statue

Ecclesall Road at Hunter's Bar in 1925, showing Sheffield Banking Company on the corner

A horse-drawn cart outside J.W. Marrison's shop, on Baslow Road, Totley Rise, Sheffield, in 1925