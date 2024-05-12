Stretching from Heeley and Meersbrook, through Woodseats and beyond Meadowhead to the city limits, Chesterfield Road is one of Sheffield’s longest and busiest streets.

This retro photo gallery shows how it has changed over the years, including lost shops, the old trams which once ran there and the long lost Heeley toll bar.

The Chantrey Picture House and Woodseats Palace Cinema have disappeared too.

Amid all the changes, there have been some constants, including the Big Tree and Chantrey Arms pub, though even they have altered considerably.

These nostalgic pictures take you from the 1990s all the way back to the second half of the 19th century.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Shops Shops on Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield, including Everest Indian restaurant; A. and B. Video film hire; and Ivan di Roma, hairdressers. Taken some time between 1980 and 1999 Photo: Picture Sheffield

2 . Meersbrook shops Shops on Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield, showing Rother Plant Hire Ltd; Chesterfield Road Post Office; Toools, new and second hand tools; and Alcatraz Restaurant. Taken some time between 1980 and 1999 Photo: Picture Sheffield

3 . Woodseats shops Shops on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, in 1983 Photo: Picture Sheffield