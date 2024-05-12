Sheffield retro: 29 of the best photos taking you back in time along Chesterfield Road

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 12th May 2024, 06:00 BST

These nostalgic pictures show how it has changed over the years, including lost shops, the old trams which once ran there and a long lost toll bar

Stretching from Heeley and Meersbrook, through Woodseats and beyond Meadowhead to the city limits, Chesterfield Road is one of Sheffield’s longest and busiest streets.

This retro photo gallery shows how it has changed over the years, including lost shops, the old trams which once ran there and the long lost Heeley toll bar.

The Chantrey Picture House and Woodseats Palace Cinema have disappeared too.

Amid all the changes, there have been some constants, including the Big Tree and Chantrey Arms pub, though even they have altered considerably.

These nostalgic pictures take you from the 1990s all the way back to the second half of the 19th century.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Shops on Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield, including Everest Indian restaurant; A. and B. Video film hire; and Ivan di Roma, hairdressers. Taken some time between 1980 and 1999

1. Shops

Shops on Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield, including Everest Indian restaurant; A. and B. Video film hire; and Ivan di Roma, hairdressers. Taken some time between 1980 and 1999 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Shops on Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield, showing Rother Plant Hire Ltd; Chesterfield Road Post Office; Toools, new and second hand tools; and Alcatraz Restaurant. Taken some time between 1980 and 1999

2. Meersbrook shops

Shops on Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, Sheffield, showing Rother Plant Hire Ltd; Chesterfield Road Post Office; Toools, new and second hand tools; and Alcatraz Restaurant. Taken some time between 1980 and 1999 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Shops on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, in 1983

3. Woodseats shops

Shops on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, in 1983 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, at the junction with Holmhirst Road, in 1983, showing San Marco Pizzeria, the Sugar Bowl, and the Big Tree pub

4. Pizzeria

Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, at the junction with Holmhirst Road, in 1983, showing San Marco Pizzeria, the Sugar Bowl, and the Big Tree pub Photo: Picture Sheffield

