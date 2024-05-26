A combination of good schools, great views and a relatively low crime rate make it one of Sheffield’s most sought-after suburbs today.
Ecclesfield is the safest ‘medium-sized town’ in South Yorkshire, according to crimerate.co.uk, and house prices have continued to rise even as they have fallen elsewhere.
These retro photos of Ecclesfield in the 1980s show how it has changed over the years, including the many shops, pubs and other businesses which have been lost down the decades.
But they also show those buildings which have survived the ravages of time, like the stunning Grade I-listed St Mary’s Church.
Youngsters in the school yard and competing on sports day, the pretty village square and shops at Ecclesfield Centre are among the scenes in this nostalgic picture gallery.
Do these photos, shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield, bring back any memories for you?
