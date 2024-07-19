Can you spot yourself or any childhood friends in these pictures, or your children or grandchildren?

Perhaps you will notice a fondly remembered teacher or headteacher in this retro photo gallery.

These images from The Star’s archives show children at work and at play, celebrating their achievements and marking special occasions.

They include a teacher of the year winner, and another teacher selected to represent his country at cycling.

Schools across the city, including in Woodthorpe, Sharrow, Ecclesall, Beighton, Arbourthorne and Chapeltown are featured.

Lower Meadow Primary School Lower Meadow Primary School, on Batemoor Road, Sheffield, where Pete McKee is seen with children at the launch of the school's outdoor classroom

Hunters Bar Junior School Teacher of the year Shirley Harrison pictured with her Hunters Bar Junior School Y6 class during their sports day at High Storrs School in July 2007. With her in the foreground are Jess Davies-Webster (left) and Louise Barker.

Woodthorpe Primary School Shaun Weatherhead speaks to pupils at Woodthorpe Primary school, on Woodthorpe Road, Sheffield, as part of a lifestyle education project