Sheffield retro: 27 throwback photos showing pupils and teachers at primary schools in the noughties

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 07:00 GMT

These photos take you back to the mid-noughties and primary schools in Sheffield at the time.

Can you spot yourself or any childhood friends in these pictures, or your children or grandchildren?

Perhaps you will notice a fondly remembered teacher or headteacher in this retro photo gallery.

These images from The Star’s archives show children at work and at play, celebrating their achievements and marking special occasions.

They include a teacher of the year winner, and another teacher selected to represent his country at cycling.

Schools across the city, including in Woodthorpe, Sharrow, Ecclesall, Beighton, Arbourthorne and Chapeltown are featured.

Lower Meadow Primary School, on Batemoor Road, Sheffield, where Pete McKee is seen with children at the launch of the school's outdoor classroom

1. Lower Meadow Primary School

Lower Meadow Primary School, on Batemoor Road, Sheffield, where Pete McKee is seen with children at the launch of the school's outdoor classroom | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Teacher of the year Shirley Harrison pictured with her Hunters Bar Junior School Y6 class during their sports day at High Storrs School in July 2007. With her in the foreground are Jess Davies-Webster (left) and Louise Barker.

2. Hunters Bar Junior School

Teacher of the year Shirley Harrison pictured with her Hunters Bar Junior School Y6 class during their sports day at High Storrs School in July 2007. With her in the foreground are Jess Davies-Webster (left) and Louise Barker. | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Shaun Weatherhead speaks to pupils at Woodthorpe Primary school, on Woodthorpe Road, Sheffield, as part of a lifestyle education project

3. Woodthorpe Primary School

Shaun Weatherhead speaks to pupils at Woodthorpe Primary school, on Woodthorpe Road, Sheffield, as part of a lifestyle education project | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Teacher Helen McInnes (centre) reads a bedtime story to children in her class at Lower Meadow Primary School, in Batemoor, to raise money for Children in Need, in November 2005

4. Lower Meadow Primary School

Teacher Helen McInnes (centre) reads a bedtime story to children in her class at Lower Meadow Primary School, in Batemoor, to raise money for Children in Need, in November 2005 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

